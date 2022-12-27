Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Some Ansonia Businesses Inadvertently Struck by Gunfire: Police
Police in Ansonia are looking for two people that were involved in a shots fired incident Thursday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Bridge Street in the area of West Main and Main Streets when the pair started shooting at each other. Details as to what led up to that...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in New Haven Shooting
Investigators are looking into what led up to a shooting in the Elm City Friday. It happened on Ferry Street near Chatham Street during the early evening hours. Police said at least one person had been shot and their injuries are considered non-life threatening. No arrests have been made as...
Eyewitness News
2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
New Haven officer used ‘inappropriate and alarming’ language, chased juveniles while off-duty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven officer has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred while she was off duty. Police said Officer Lindsey Nesto was arrested on a warrant charging her with breach of peace for an incident that occurred in Wallingford on October 31. According to the warrant for […]
fox29.com
Motorists survive after guardrail impales car on Connecticut highway
MANCHESTER, Conn. - Two motorists were able to walk away from a serious car accident after a steel guardrail impaled their vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on December 26 on Interstate 384 in Manchester, Connecticut. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS posted footage of the scene showing the guardrail stuck between...
2 Teen Girls Busted In Stolen Car At Westfield Trumbull Mall, Police Say
Two young Connecticut girls have been arrested for being inside a stolen vehicle at an area mall. The incident took place in Trumbull around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull officers arrested two teenage girls after they were located sitting inside a stolen blue Hyundai...
'It’s just sad' | Thieves rob Colchester store twice including on Christmas
COLCHESTER, Conn. — The owners of Enchanted Vines, a small gift shop in Colchester are asking for the public's help in spotting two thieves. Their business has been robbed a total of three times, the most recent incident took place on Christmas Day. "If they came and they asked...
Man arrested for smashing car with crowbar at South Windsor CVS
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after smashing a car with a crowbar at a CVS in South Windsor, according to police. Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Rd. for reports of a man striking a car in the parking lot. The man, identified as 27-year-old Andrew J. Bobey […]
Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In Middlebury: Police
A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.
Eyewitness News
More overdoses in CT involving mix of animal drug and fentanyl
(WFSB) - We’re learning more about the deadly overdose of a baby in Salem earlier this year. Her parents are facing a manslaughter charge, and other charges in connection with her death. As we told you Thursday, doctors say they found fentanyl and an animal drug inside her body.
NBC Connecticut
North Haven Schools Will Be Closed for Funeral of Firefighter
North Haven schools will be closed Tuesday for the funeral of Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died Monday while battling a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. Wirtz was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of...
NBC Connecticut
Marlborough Farm Loses 25 Ducks After Bobcat Attack
A farm in Marlborough wants to raise awareness about bobcats after one killed dozens of ducks inside a coop Monday. It was supposed to be a regular morning the day after Christmas at The Farm at Carter Hill in Marlborough. But Mitch Lichatz, the owner’s husband, noticed something was off...
Eyewitness News
Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose
NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - The father of a child that died of acute fentanyl and Xylazine (animal sedative) intoxication was arrested. Travis Schubel, 37, of Salem was located during a traffic stop last night and arrested on an active arrest warrant. Dispatch received a call on Feb. 8, 2022, that...
Eyewitness News
Deadly house fire under investigation in Stonington
Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two people are...
westernmassnews.com
Good Samaritan dubbed a hero after assisting Springfield officer during arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday afternoon, Springfield officials publicly thanked a man they said jumped into action when an officer was involved in a violent struggle with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday. Springfield resident Pedro Perez has been dubbed a hero by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl...
Fire erupts in Manchester home on Cedar Street
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a Manchester home on Cedar Street Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the 1-alarm blaze just before 9 a.m. Officials have not stated whether or not there are any injuries from the fire. Fire crews and police are on the scene. There is no further information at this […]
Moosup Woman Wearing Dark Clothing Killed Crossing Killingly Roadway
A Connecticut woman was hit and killed crossing a Connecticut roadway. Windham County resident Amanda Bell, age 45, of the village of Moosup, was killed around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 on Route 101 in the town of Killingly. According to Connecticut State Police, Bell, who was wearing dark clothing...
Pedestrian fatally struck crossing Route 101 in Killingly
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was fatally struck by a car in Killingly on Tuesday, according to Connecticut State Police. The incident took place just before 8 p.m. on Route 101 in Killingly. A Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound, and a pedestrian was crossing the roadway. Police said she was wearing dark clothing at […]
