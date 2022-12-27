ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, CT

NBC Connecticut

Some Ansonia Businesses Inadvertently Struck by Gunfire: Police

Police in Ansonia are looking for two people that were involved in a shots fired incident Thursday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Bridge Street in the area of West Main and Main Streets when the pair started shooting at each other. Details as to what led up to that...
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured in New Haven Shooting

Investigators are looking into what led up to a shooting in the Elm City Friday. It happened on Ferry Street near Chatham Street during the early evening hours. Police said at least one person had been shot and their injuries are considered non-life threatening. No arrests have been made as...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox29.com

Motorists survive after guardrail impales car on Connecticut highway

MANCHESTER, Conn. - Two motorists were able to walk away from a serious car accident after a steel guardrail impaled their vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on December 26 on Interstate 384 in Manchester, Connecticut. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS posted footage of the scene showing the guardrail stuck between...
MANCHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In Middlebury: Police

A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

More overdoses in CT involving mix of animal drug and fentanyl

(WFSB) - We’re learning more about the deadly overdose of a baby in Salem earlier this year. Her parents are facing a manslaughter charge, and other charges in connection with her death. As we told you Thursday, doctors say they found fentanyl and an animal drug inside her body.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

North Haven Schools Will Be Closed for Funeral of Firefighter

North Haven schools will be closed Tuesday for the funeral of Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died Monday while battling a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. Wirtz was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Marlborough Farm Loses 25 Ducks After Bobcat Attack

A farm in Marlborough wants to raise awareness about bobcats after one killed dozens of ducks inside a coop Monday. It was supposed to be a regular morning the day after Christmas at The Farm at Carter Hill in Marlborough. But Mitch Lichatz, the owner’s husband, noticed something was off...
MARLBOROUGH, CT
Eyewitness News

Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose

NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - The father of a child that died of acute fentanyl and Xylazine (animal sedative) intoxication was arrested. Travis Schubel, 37, of Salem was located during a traffic stop last night and arrested on an active arrest warrant. Dispatch received a call on Feb. 8, 2022, that...
Eyewitness News

Deadly house fire under investigation in Stonington

Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two people are...
STONINGTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Good Samaritan dubbed a hero after assisting Springfield officer during arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday afternoon, Springfield officials publicly thanked a man they said jumped into action when an officer was involved in a violent struggle with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday. Springfield resident Pedro Perez has been dubbed a hero by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Fire erupts in Manchester home on Cedar Street

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a Manchester home on Cedar Street Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the 1-alarm blaze just before 9 a.m. Officials have not stated whether or not there are any injuries from the fire. Fire crews and police are on the scene. There is no further information at this […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian fatally struck crossing Route 101 in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was fatally struck by a car in Killingly on Tuesday, according to Connecticut State Police. The incident took place just before 8 p.m. on Route 101 in Killingly. A Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound, and a pedestrian was crossing the roadway. Police said she was wearing dark clothing at […]
KILLINGLY, CT

