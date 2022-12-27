Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis’ Facebook Account Hacked – Used For Ads & Propaganda
Maria Kanellis-Bennett has informed her fans that her Facebook account has been hacked, and is now being used for “ads and propaganda.”. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champion broke the news, saying she hates that her Facebook account is no longer her own. In April of this year,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On The Hunt For Chyna Memorabilia For Documentary
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is on the hunt for merchandise and memorabilia about the Ninth Wonder of the World Chyna. Chyna, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and one-time Women’s Champion, left WWE in 2001 and died aged 46 in 2016. Speaking on his Foley is Pod podcast, the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Beth Phoenix Discusses Whether She Will Wrestle Again
It’s almost been a year since Beth Phoenix returned to in-ring action to be part of a feud with Edge against The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer was also part of...
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown News – Gunther Accidentally Busted Open, Notes On Other Injuries
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Gunther got busted open during a segment with Ricochet. Ricochet rushed to the ring with a chair to save Braun Strowman from Imperium. The Monster Among Men challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which caused Imperium to unleash an assault on the big man. As Ricochet swung, Gunther was caught by the tip of the chair.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyson Fury Unwilling To Look Vulnerable Or Put Talents Over In WWE
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that WWE has been wanting to book Tyson Fury for a cameo at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event followed by a match at WrestleMania 39 with visa issues standing in the way of their plans. However, it appears that there’s one...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rocky Romero Comments On Karl Anderson Working In NJPW & WWE
During the latest edition of “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, NJPW talent Rocky Romero opened up on Karl Anderson working for New Japan Pro Wrestling while being under contract with WWE, the issues with the double bookings, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Joe Hendry Details ‘Mandela Effect’ He Had After Digital Media Title Win
Impact Wrestling star Joe Hendry was recently interviewed by Darren Paltrowitz for the Paltrocast, where he discussed several professional wrestling topics. Hendry discussed reflecting after winning the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship, and how he gets a family vibe from the Impact locker room. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Says WWE Wanted Him In 2002 For DX Reunion, But He Was In Jail
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh… You Didn’t Know?,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Road Dogg talked about the rumors that WWE wanted him back in 2002 for a DX reunion, and WWE going ahead with the reunion with just Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Comments On Trying To Use Logic In His WWE Storylines
Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews for WrestleRant Radio, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on a variety of topics, including trying to use logic for his character and storylines in WWE and the changes that come with WWE’s new creative regime. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/30/22)
WWE invades the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
ewrestlingnews.com
Miranda Gordy Looks Ahead To 2023, More
Second-generation independent wrestler Miranda Gordy was a recent guest on the Family Business podcast where she discussed a variety of topics related to her career. Gordy, the daughter of the late Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy, detailed her goals for 2023. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Legado Del Fantasma Shares Plans To “Expand” In 2023
WWE SmackDown stable Legado Del Fantasma has big plans for the new year and that includes adding new members. After proving themselves in WWE NXT, stable members Santos Escobar, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde were called up to the main roster in October of this year. The group has...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Is Unsure Whether Jeff Hardy Will Return To AEW
Matt Hardy commented on his brother Jeff’s future in All Elite Wrestling during an “Ask Matt Anything” edition of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Jeff has been on hiatus from AEW after his DUI arrest earlier this year. He went to rehab, but until his legal issues are over, he will remain off AEW television.
ewrestlingnews.com
AAA’s Original Plans For Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Revealed
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships prior to their scheduled Triple Threat title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. and Komander & Sexy Star II at Wednesday night’s AAA Noche De Campeones event. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is Hopeful To Sign More Standout Talent In Early 2023
Dragon Lee announced during AAA Noche de Campeones on Wednesday night that he has signed with WWE. He agreed to the deal several weeks ago and will start training in January, although there’s no word yet on when he will make his NXT debut. It has been reported that WWE wasn’t interested in him until he appeared on AEW TV without a contract.
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre Mourns The Death Of Football Legend Pelé
Three-time FIFA World Cup Champion Pelé passed away on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82, due to multiple organ failure and a complication of colon cancer. World leaders, sporting figures, and celebrities paid tribute to the Brazilian King. Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, declared a three-day period of national mourning, as Christ the Redeemer and Maracanã Stadium were lit up in honor of Pelé.
Comments / 0