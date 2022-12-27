SAFFORD —The Graham County Chamber of Commerce is excited to invite the community to the January Wine, Wings and Willcox tour on Jan. 14. The Gila Valley Adventure Club is a group of people committed to learning about the community, making new friends and having fun. Last year was the group’s first year, and their list of activities included camping on Mount Graham, spending an evening at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima and stargazing at Roper Lake State Park. In December, the club met at The Way church and enjoyed an all-terrain vehicle Christmas light tour.

WILLCOX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO