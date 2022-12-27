Read full article on original website
Gila Valley Adventure Club heading to Willcox
SAFFORD —The Graham County Chamber of Commerce is excited to invite the community to the January Wine, Wings and Willcox tour on Jan. 14. The Gila Valley Adventure Club is a group of people committed to learning about the community, making new friends and having fun. Last year was the group’s first year, and their list of activities included camping on Mount Graham, spending an evening at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima and stargazing at Roper Lake State Park. In December, the club met at The Way church and enjoyed an all-terrain vehicle Christmas light tour.
Register now for Eastern Arizona Cinderella
THATCHER — The deadline to register for the 30th annual Eastern Arizona Cinderella Scholarship Pageant is rapidly approaching. Register at 2023 Eastern Arizona Cinderella Scholarship Pageant Registration Form (google.com). A free informational workshop and modeling clinic will take place Saturday, Jan. 7, at noon, at Safford Dance Academy. The...
Science takes center stage at Safford Library
SAFFORD — The Safford City-Graham County Library is continuing its focus on science, technology, engineer and math, with a concentration on young females. After receiving an If/Then grant from the Lyda Hall Philanthropies, the library conducted a solar-powered bug class for tweens, and made available about 100 kits for the youths to repeat the experiment on their own.
Balloon Extravaganza to take to the air this weekend
SAFFORD — Starting Thursday, the Graham County skies will be filled with color . . . weather permitting. The third annual Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza will get underway Thursday, at about 7 a.m., in the vacant lot between Ruth Powell and Lafe Nelson schools, as long as the rain stays at bay and the wind remains calm.
New Year begins with dog manners training
SAFFORD — Many families adopted a new dog for the holiday, and Arizona Dog Academy can help everyone get started on the right foot . . . and paw. “AZ Dog Academy is having basic manners training class starting on Jan. 8. You have to pre-register for that,” said Kay Marchione, with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.
Graham Board, P&Z seek tighter rein on marijuana growing
SAFFORD — During a recent joint work session, the Graham County Board of Supervisors and the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission discussed how to handle applications to grow cannabis going forward. “Just speaking for myself, I’d like to see some additional changes, and modifications and restrictions on cannabis...
