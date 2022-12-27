Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'
A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
MSNBC
Why more people are choosing to "hit the gas pedal" after retirement age
Many people think that once you reach retirement age, it's time to put your feet up and take it easy. But as Josh Sapan shows in his new book, "The Third Act: Reinventing Your Next Chapter," there are plenty of people who are choosing to hit the gas pedal during this stage of their lives. Sapan joins Morning Joe, along with one of the many people profiled in the book, co-founder of the Bronx Children's Museum Hope Harley to talk about why so many people are choosing to reinvent their next chapter.Dec. 28, 2022.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Circassian Village Makes UN’s List of Best Tourist Villages
The Israeli Circassian community of Kfar Kama was included on a United Nations list of tourist villages recommended for visiting and released on Tuesday. Compiled by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the 32 villages selected “are an outstanding example of a rural tourism destination with accredited cultural and natural assets, that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products, and lifestyle and have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social and environmental,” according to the UNWTO web site.
Meet the Bolivian Cholitas Who Are Challenging Cultural Norms and Sexism Through Skateboarding
Bolivia's Indigenous women are proof that many things can be true at the same time. You can be traditional and modern, strong and feminine, and a girl who skateboards — all at the same time. Together, nine young Aymara and Quechua women from Cochabamba, Bolivia, are creating public space for themselves not only by adopting skateboarding, a male-dominated sport, but by wearing their traditional polleras while doing it.
Comments / 0