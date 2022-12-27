ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'

A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
MSNBC

Why more people are choosing to "hit the gas pedal" after retirement age

Many people think that once you reach retirement age, it's time to put your feet up and take it easy. But as Josh Sapan shows in his new book, "The Third Act: Reinventing Your Next Chapter," there are plenty of people who are choosing to hit the gas pedal during this stage of their lives. Sapan joins Morning Joe, along with one of the many people profiled in the book, co-founder of the Bronx Children's Museum Hope Harley to talk about why so many people are choosing to reinvent their next chapter.Dec. 28, 2022.
The Jewish Press

Israeli Circassian Village Makes UN’s List of Best Tourist Villages

The Israeli Circassian community of Kfar Kama was included on a United Nations list of tourist villages recommended for visiting and released on Tuesday. Compiled by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the 32 villages selected “are an outstanding example of a rural tourism destination with accredited cultural and natural assets, that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products, and lifestyle and have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social and environmental,” according to the UNWTO web site.
POPSUGAR

Meet the Bolivian Cholitas Who Are Challenging Cultural Norms and Sexism Through Skateboarding

Bolivia's Indigenous women are proof that many things can be true at the same time. You can be traditional and modern, strong and feminine, and a girl who skateboards — all at the same time. Together, nine young Aymara and Quechua women from Cochabamba, Bolivia, are creating public space for themselves not only by adopting skateboarding, a male-dominated sport, but by wearing their traditional polleras while doing it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy