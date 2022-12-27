ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Two hard workers rarely took a day off

By Joe Centers
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
I close out the year with a heavy heart as I say farewell to a pair of close buddies.

Rich Pheiffer will be laid to rest Wednesday, while Chuck Ridenour will be buried Thursday.

The one thing I can say about them is they were both hard workers. There were no days off for these two, as their obituaries point out.

Richard Allen Pheiffer, 75, after fighting a valiant battle with cancer passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Richard was the son of Louis and Agnes Pheiffer, who lived the entirety of life in his beloved Monroeville (graduate 1965) and Norwalk areas. He understood the merit, value, and artistry of hard work as he was a skilled mason. Richard began his career with Barman & Seitz Construction and then continued his trade with Wasiniak Construction in 1972 until his retirement in 2015 (43 years). However, this was never a true retirement as Richard could never give up a profession, he took immense pride in and continued to assist his brother-in-law at Adelman Construction until shortly before his passing.

Charles Richard “Chuck” Ridenour, II, age 61, of Shelby, died Friday evening, Dec. 23, 2022 at The James at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. His death follows a lengthy battle with various health issues.

Chuck was born Nov. 8, 1961 in Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1980. While in high school, Chuck would listen to football and basketball games on the radio, type articles on his grandmother’s typewriter, and drop them in the mail slot at the Shelby Daily Globe office which they began printing with Chuck as a correspondent. This sparked what turned into a 40+ year devotion to his career with the Globe where he was the Sports Editor and always kept Shelby readers up to date on all sporting events- especially Shelby Whippet Athletics.

I met Rich back when St. Paul was building its new weight room. They were asking for volunteers so I showed up one Saturday morning.

Jim Wasiniak was running the crew and I told him I would be happy to work, but only on the ground. He said that was fine.

The next time I showed up to work Wasiniak told me he needed me on the scaffold to help with the bricklayers.

No way did I want to go up there. Wasiniak told me not to worry about falling. The falling, he said, was no problem.

Now hitting the ground — then you have a problem, he said with a chuckle.

I climbed up the scaffolding and soon became friends with a guy named Rich. He was the bricklayer and I was his helper. It was up to me to make sure he had bricks and mortar to work with. We spent a lot of hours together sharing stories, mostly about the Browns or the Indians or the Cavaliers.

Later in life we spend many hours together watching the St. Paul Flyers. His grandson, Griffin, and my nephew, Jude, played football and baseball together. And Rich still had a love of basketball as many times he would come by himself to watch the Flyers play.

We had a lot of great times together and he will be missed.

I met Ridenour when be began writing full-time for the Daily Globe after graduating in 1980.

I actually covered Chuck when he played football for the Whippets. I am the veteran newspaper man in the area and I always figured Chuck would take over that title when I retired.

Over the years Chuck and his brother, Carl, and I spent many hours together covering games. I would still see him once and awhile at a game and one time asked if he thought about retirement.

"I am still having fun," he told me. "Why retire when you like what you are doing?"

It's always hard saying goodbye to old buddies, but they are both in a better place.

I know Rich is up there watching a game, while Chuck is writing about it.

Rest in peace.

Joe Centers is Reflector community editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.

