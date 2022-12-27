ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Mount Penn fireworks postponed due to fog

READING, Pa. - Fireworks planned for the 26th Annual City of Reading First Night Celebration have been cancelled. Due to the heavy fog, the Mount Penn fireworks display has been postponed until the City's 275th anniversary. Those in charge of the fireworks display felt it would be better to change...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck crashes into home in North Whitehall

NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. - A truck crashed into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night. It happened in the 3700 block of Maple Street in North Whitehall Township just before 9:30 p.m. A photographer for 69 news says four people were inside of the home at the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
PINE GROVE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Bushkill Twp.

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire in Northampton County on Wednesday evening. It happened on East Moorestown Road, also known as Route 512, at Broad Road in Bushkill Township. The fiery crash was reported just before 6 p.m., and part of Route...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash

A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

City of Reading Public Works

Where you can drop off Christmas trees to be recycled in Berks. Reading's Christmas tree drop off is underway. Public Works Division Manager Kyle Zeiber said it will be getting busier after New Year's.
fox29.com

Montgomery County volunteer fire department seeking young recruits to help address statewide shortage

NORRITON, Pa. - The number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania's third-most populated county continues to fall, leaving first responders hopeful for new recruits. Chief Kevin McDevitt of the Norrriton Volunteer Fire Department in Montgomery County says the decline in volunteers has been happening for 10 years and is exacerbated by growing populations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian injured in accident near busy intersection

READING, Pa. - Reading police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night near a busy intersection. "There's always accidents in this intersection," says Sunny Heer, whose grandfather owns the gas station on the corner of 5th & Bern Streets in Reading. "So, first when it happened, I...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman misses holiday visit due to canceled flight

Pressure is growing to help Southwest Airlines passengers get compensation for expenses after thousands of flights were cancelled. On Wednesday, nearly 90% of them were Southwest flights. Mary Cajigas of Cumru Township was one of the passengers stuck at home after a canceled flight. She said she saw lines for...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life

Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fireworks, other festivities set to return to Reading for New Year's

READING, Pa. - It's always an exciting time looking ahead to the new year!. The Reading Public Museum will hold its Noon Year's Eve celebration for the younger partygoers who won't be able to make it to midnight and the Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of ABBA. Of...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy