WAND TV
No casualties found at site of former Goodwill building fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After one of the largest Springfield fires in decades, there were questions as to whether anyone was inside during the blaze. The Springfield Fire Department announced that a search of the site with cadaver dogs found nothing definitive. This means that most likely, there were no people inside the abandoned building during the fire.
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
WAND TV
Local woman shares New Year's resolution success tips
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Hannah Henry is struggling through another workout, but she's enjoying the challenge. "I knew I needed something different," she said. This is Henry's first time on the TRX straps — but not her first time in the gym. She made a resolution last year to prioritize her health and wellness.
WAND TV
Bicyclist struck by Amtrak train in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A female cyclist who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson of Springfield died after being hit by a train at 6th and North Grand a little before 1 p.m.
WAND TV
Springfield public health workers determined to close the racial gap in medical care
SPRNGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers with the Hispanic Women of Springfield and the Springfield Chapter of the NAACP want to ensure that everyone has access to medical care regardless of race, ethnicity, or immigration status. Both organizations began facilitating COVID-19 vaccinations once they became available. The NAACP said many people...
WAND TV
Decatur community teaches principles of Kwanzaa
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - The African American Cultural and Genealogical Society Museum of Illinois Inc. hopes to educate others about the meaning of Kwanzaa. The cultural celebration consists of seven days and seven principles. "I hope that people will look at the definitions of each principle. Of course, they can...
WAND TV
New Year's Eve shaping up to be dry across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - While it'll be cooler Friday across Central Illinois, it'll still be warmer than average. This time of the year, we typically see a high around 35°. Yesterday, Decatur hit 61° and Springfield reached 64°!. A cold front passed through the area early Friday morning...
WAND TV
Tips to stay safe and healthy going into 2023
SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - As 2022 comes to an end, health officials are reminding people how to stay safe and healthy going into the new year. Dr. Andrew Zisada at from OSF Primary Care in Savoy mentions how dressing for the weather can make a huge impact on your health.
WAND TV
Illinois gearing up for Mississippi State, practicing in Tampa
TAMPA, FL (WAND) -- We're less than a week away from Illinois taking on Mississippi State in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl. The Illini and Bulldogs will meet up on Monday at 11:00 AM in Tampa. Illinois got to work today, practicing in the Florida heat and without some of their...
WAND TV
Christian County man reported as missing
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Christian County are searching for a missing man. Gregory Mendenhall, 52, who is from rural Mt. Auburn, left his mother's home on November 1. He left the home driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with Illinois license plate of 2015027-B. He was reported...
WAND TV
U of I police officer writes children's book for families handling grief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Police Officer, Valerie Marcotte wrote a children's book from her personal experience for other families to ease their journey through grief. “It got me thinking that maybe I could do some good out of that with my job experience, my life experience, and...
WAND TV
Concerned citizen speaks up and helps save dogs in brutal weather
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - A concerned citizen contacted the Macon County Sheriff's Department last week after spotting several dogs outside in below-freezing temperatures. "I noticed one dog out of the doghouse. Stumbling, staggering, kind of wobbling back and forth. I pulled into a neighbor's driveway, and I called the sheriff's office," said the citizen.
WAND TV
Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
WAND TV
Aaron Henry named Illinois Defensive Coordinator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois assistant coach Aaron Henry has been named the Fighting Illini's new defensive coordinator. Henry has spent the last two seasons on head coach Bret Bielema's staff. "I am thrilled to announce Aaron Henry as our defensive coordinator," said Bielema. "Aaron is a special person and...
WAND TV
Illini tally a non-conference win over Bethune-Cookman
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini were looking to bounce back after suffering the program's worst loss in Braggin' Rights history. Illinois did just that as they earned an 85-52 win over Bethune-Cookman. Dain Dainja started and had a game-high 22 points. Sencire Harris also got the start and he...
WAND TV
Shelby County State's Attorney and Assistant State's Attorney both resigning
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced her resignation. Kroncke said she has accepted a position with the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office, Special Prosecution Unit. She starts in that position February 1. Her resignation takes effect January 31. "As State's Attorney I have...
WAND TV
12-29 High School Boys Basketball Highlights
(WAND) -- Holiday tournaments continue to roll on and we had two fantastic matchups for you tonight. LSA taking on St. Teresa and Teutopolis meeting up with St. Anthony. Check out the scores and highlights here. LSA 57, St. Teresa 43. St. Anthony 53, Teutopolis 60.
