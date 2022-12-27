Read full article on original website
NY Green-Lights Composting of Human Bodies
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to allow a form of burial known as human composting—the sixth state in the country to legalize it. The process is similar to composting food: the remains are put in a vessel with wood chips and other plant materials that help it break down into soil. The eco-conscious say this method is better for the environment than traditional burial, but Catholic bishops in the state oppose it. “A process that is perfectly appropriate for returning vegetable trimmings to the earth is not necessarily appropriate for human bodies,” Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, told the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
NEW YORK — (AP) — New Year's celebrations are sweeping across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation. The new...
Hmong pride shines as St. Paul schoolchildren welcome Miss Universe Laos.
“I feel like I’m home,” Payengxa Lor said during a tour of the Community School of Excellence. In an interview with Sahan Journal, Miss Universe Laos said she hopes to start a school one day in her homeland. The post Hmong pride shines as St. Paul schoolchildren welcome Miss Universe Laos. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
