Missoula Residents Given More Time to Comment on Marshall Mountain Future
The City of Missoula is extending the deadline for people to comment on plans for the new Marshall Mountain Park. The City and its partners have been conducting an online survey so people can review the proposed designs and offer comments on the final plans, which would go into effect after the city takes over full ownership of the park in 2023.
Save Missoula Landfill Space: Time to Recycle Those Christmas Trees
The City of Missoula is once again people an opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees. The Christmas Ever-Green program started this week and runs through January 14th. People can drop off their cut Christmas trees at three area parks and Garden City Compost where the trees will be recycled into productive mulch and conserve space at the landfill. Residents may recycle their trees at McCormick or Playfair parks and Fort Missoula Regional Park (in the South Avenue parking lot) through January 14.
Fireworks On New Year In Missoula County? Sorry. Still Illegal.
Fireworks on New Year's Eve are pretty common. The question is, are they legal? The answer might surprise you. Driving around Missoula on the days leading up to the New Year you might see some familiar firework pop-up shops open for a limited time. Seeing the Missoula night sky light up at the stroke of midnight has been happening ever since I can remember, but are they legal? The short answer is no.
New Year’s Eve in Missoula: Events to End the Year With
New Year's Eve is a wild day, and not just because of all the alcohol. It's the day we either celebrate the year if it was nice to you or to dance on this year's grave if it was bad. Here's some events going down on New Year's Eve in Missoula that'll make sure you end the year right:
Cardiologist on How to Avoid Holiday Heart Attacks and Strokes
Dr. Matt Weiss, Cardiologist at Missoula’s Community Medical Center advises people to be aware of their heart health during the holidays, especially with the stress of the season and the rapidly changing temperatures over the past week. Watch for signs of heart attack or stroke. “It's an important time...
A Magical Christmas Day With Free Rides at Carousel for Missoula
The weather is sure being naughty, but there is somethin' nice in downtown Missoula this Sunday. Once all the presents have been opened and the kids now have even more energy built up than they did a few hours ago, why not escape the house for awhile and enjoy a wonderful family outing? And you won't even have to put on layer after layer of winter clothing to do it.
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
Winter Begins: Capricorn Season in Missoula 2022
The Capricorn is an interesting astrological sign. I mean, it's a goat with a fish tail, which is as bizarre as it is humorous. If you're curious why the Capricorn is that way, apparently it's because the Greek god Pan jumped into the water as he was changing into his animal form. That is horrifying, but like Sisyphus, I imagine Pan is happy. Camus, anyone?
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Missoula High School remains closed because of roof problems
Students and staff at Missoula's Sentinel High School won't have to worry about Wednesday's snow and cold. That's because problems with a portion of the school's roof are forcing the district to cancel classes again Wednesday. The problems first developed Monday evening when it was noticed that there was a...
