ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.3 The Blaze

Save Missoula Landfill Space: Time to Recycle Those Christmas Trees

The City of Missoula is once again people an opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees. The Christmas Ever-Green program started this week and runs through January 14th. People can drop off their cut Christmas trees at three area parks and Garden City Compost where the trees will be recycled into productive mulch and conserve space at the landfill. Residents may recycle their trees at McCormick or Playfair parks and Fort Missoula Regional Park (in the South Avenue parking lot) through January 14.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Fireworks On New Year In Missoula County? Sorry. Still Illegal.

Fireworks on New Year's Eve are pretty common. The question is, are they legal? The answer might surprise you. Driving around Missoula on the days leading up to the New Year you might see some familiar firework pop-up shops open for a limited time. Seeing the Missoula night sky light up at the stroke of midnight has been happening ever since I can remember, but are they legal? The short answer is no.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

A Magical Christmas Day With Free Rides at Carousel for Missoula

The weather is sure being naughty, but there is somethin' nice in downtown Missoula this Sunday. Once all the presents have been opened and the kids now have even more energy built up than they did a few hours ago, why not escape the house for awhile and enjoy a wonderful family outing? And you won't even have to put on layer after layer of winter clothing to do it.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Winter Begins: Capricorn Season in Missoula 2022

The Capricorn is an interesting astrological sign. I mean, it's a goat with a fish tail, which is as bizarre as it is humorous. If you're curious why the Capricorn is that way, apparently it's because the Greek god Pan jumped into the water as he was changing into his animal form. That is horrifying, but like Sisyphus, I imagine Pan is happy. Camus, anyone?
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy