Cumberland County, NC

WBTW News13

Funeral arrangements announced for Robeson County health director

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith. A memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Government Facebook page. Smith died suddenly on Tuesday. “Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County health director dies, county says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect photo of Bill Smith. We apologize for the error. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County health director died suddenly, according to Robeson County Spokesperson Emily Jones. “Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the sudden death of Mr Bill Smith, Robeson County […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Sandhills Pride moves forward after protested Moore County drag show

The organization Sandhills Pride will soon host some of its first support meetings since protests at a drag show in Southern Pines. The show earlier this month attracted protesters who argued it was harmfully sexual in nature. It had just started when someone shot up two electric substations in Moore County, knocking out power to most of the area.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Possible HAZMAT investigation at Carthage Town Hall finds nothing

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities didn’t find any hazardous material during an investigation Tuesday in Carthage. The Fayetteville Fire Department’s Regional Response Team was called around 5 p.m. to investigate the possible hazard at the Carthage Town Hall on U.S. 501, N.C. Emergency Management spokesman Brian Haines told CBS 17 on Tuesday night.
CARTHAGE, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville to celebrate NYE with Night Circus

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The city of Fayetteville will be celebrating the end of 2022 with a circus-themed event at Festival Park on Saturday. "Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular" will be headlined by 1990s R&B trio Tony! Toni! Toné!. The event will include a variety of...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Cumberland County Judge Ammons to take over Leandro case

Cumberland County Superior Court Judge James Ammons will take over North Carolina's long-running Leandro education funding case. Ammons replaces Business Court Judge Michael Robinson, who requested removal from Leandro after overseeing the case since March. The N.C. Supreme Court has ordered the Leandro trial judge to determine how much additional...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC

