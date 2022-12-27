Read full article on original website
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
Funeral arrangements announced for Robeson County health director
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith. A memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Government Facebook page. Smith died suddenly on Tuesday. “Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the […]
Robeson County health director dies, county says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect photo of Bill Smith. We apologize for the error. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County health director died suddenly, according to Robeson County Spokesperson Emily Jones. “Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the sudden death of Mr Bill Smith, Robeson County […]
WRAL
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
wunc.org
Sandhills Pride moves forward after protested Moore County drag show
The organization Sandhills Pride will soon host some of its first support meetings since protests at a drag show in Southern Pines. The show earlier this month attracted protesters who argued it was harmfully sexual in nature. It had just started when someone shot up two electric substations in Moore County, knocking out power to most of the area.
jocoreport.com
Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
cbs17
Church classroom building destroyed by fire in Fayetteville, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville fire officials said a classroom building on a church property was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. At about 1:20 a.m., fire crews said they were called to New Life Bible Church & Christian Academy, a preparatory school in Fayetteville, in reference to a fire.
cbs17
With fire shutting down Moore County plant, other businesses worry about effect
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — A large fire broke out at a business on Christmas Eve morning in Moore County. The blaze was reported just after 11:35 a.m. at Holmes Building Systems at 2863 Plank Road in Robbins, according to Bryan Phillips, the Moore County fire marshal. The business, which was closed when the fire started, makes modular homes.
WECT
Duke Energy acknowledges multiple generators failed, despite promise they were fully prepared for extreme cold
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Duke Energy now admits several generating units were either offline or not responding during the rolling blackouts Christmas eve. Last summer, Duke Energy claimed to be ready for extreme cold. Now, they’re saying multiple generators did not respond ahead of rolling blackouts that impacted half a million people over the weekend.
Amazon’s Fayetteville fulfillment facility still planning to open in 2023, but it’s unclear specifically when
Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says the company still plans to open its 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment facility there. The warehouse located at Military Business Park at 6309 Bragg Blvd. was supposed to open in either late January...
cbs17
Possible HAZMAT investigation at Carthage Town Hall finds nothing
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities didn’t find any hazardous material during an investigation Tuesday in Carthage. The Fayetteville Fire Department’s Regional Response Team was called around 5 p.m. to investigate the possible hazard at the Carthage Town Hall on U.S. 501, N.C. Emergency Management spokesman Brian Haines told CBS 17 on Tuesday night.
Odd, weird things dropped on New Year's Eve in North Carolina
Pigs might not fly but they do drop on New Year's Eve in the Tar Heel state.
U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum hosts new temporary exhibit
FAYETTEVILLE — The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum will host a new temporary exhibit through June 11, titled “Dra
Fayetteville to celebrate NYE with Night Circus
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The city of Fayetteville will be celebrating the end of 2022 with a circus-themed event at Festival Park on Saturday. "Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular" will be headlined by 1990s R&B trio Tony! Toni! Toné!. The event will include a variety of...
carolinajournal.com
Cumberland County Judge Ammons to take over Leandro case
Cumberland County Superior Court Judge James Ammons will take over North Carolina's long-running Leandro education funding case. Ammons replaces Business Court Judge Michael Robinson, who requested removal from Leandro after overseeing the case since March. The N.C. Supreme Court has ordered the Leandro trial judge to determine how much additional...
cbs17
Intersection reopens after car hits utility pole in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they shut down an intersection after a crash early Friday morning. At about 1:29 a.m., officers said they were called to the intersection of Ramsey St. and Wall St. in reference to a single vehicle crash. According to investigators, the vehicle crashed...
Livingstone player dead in Cumberland County wreck
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Drive-through testing returns to Wake County as illness spread increases after holiday gatherings
It can be difficult to tell between the symptoms of flu and COVID-19, but this new testing center will offer tests for both with the same nasal swab.
