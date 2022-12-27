Andrew Jackson, known as the man on the $20 note since 1928, has a very controversial legacy. People go as far as demanding that he be taken off the note as it shows the darkest times in the US. Many praise him for laying the framework for democracy and strengthening the US relations with the global world; however, just as many call the dead man to be a slaver and the craziest US President. Here are some of the many reasons why people believe that Andrew Jackson was the Craziest US President to exist.

