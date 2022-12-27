Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Thai Thai Cuisine, Taste of China
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
Black Raleigh Businessman Provides Space and Equipment for Entrepreneurs To Create and Sell
This businessman is knocking down barriers that hold new entrepreneurs back in their early stages. Johnny Hackett Jr. runs The Factory in Raleigh, North Carolina, a pioneer co-manufacturing space for business owners to create products. According to CBS 17, the space supports new business owners who may not have enough...
Consignment shops in Raleigh see surge in business following COVID-19 pandemic
Consignment shops are seeing an uptick in business as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
WRAL
Foodie News: Award-winning ice cream shop announces new location
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a cool new spot to enjoy coffee in north Raleigh. Located in the 5401 North Neighborhood (think intersection of 540 and 401), Smooth Joe Coffee is now open at 5321 Tin Roof Way where they are serving up great coffee, pastries and more as they have brought on a chef to whip up new offerings of yumminess (including gluten-free options). The space is warm and inviting and a great place to hang out with friends. It is just a few doors down from Heyday Brewing. Get to know them on Instagram here and Facebook here.
Time capsule: What secrets are hidden inside Raleigh's giant acorn?
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh's giant metal acorn statue is the source of many legends and tall tales. Some folks say the acorn will someday summon a giant metal squirrel. Others say the acorn is full of candy. There is one tall tale, however, that we know is true: The...
nomadlawyer.org
Duke Chapel: A Unique Christian Church & A Historical Landmark
Tourist Attractions: Duke Chapel, Durham, A Historical Landmark. Duke Chapel is a stunning church located on Duke University’s Durham campus. It is the highest building in Durham County. It is a historic landmark, a unique Christian church, a magnificent structure both in design and rich in ministry built with a uniquely interdenominational purpose and character.
'Much of Raleigh was built here:' Historic 1800s warehouse revived as destination for brewery, dining
A renaissance is coming to a former factory in Raleigh – a warehouse that built munitions during World War I and fabricated steel for buildings and monuments around the city. The structure's steel bones date back to the late 1800s. when it was originally located in the Warehouse District...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cary
Cary might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cary.
thelocalreporter.press
Shake Shack Thrills Fans With Chapel Hill Opening
Never let it be said that Shake Shack, a fast casual restaurant chain, doesn’t have a devoted fan base. Its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Eastgate Crossing shopping center found dozens in line waiting for entry, even on a cold, rainy morning. The first 100 guests to arrive received gift cards and limited edition Shake Shack gifts.
cbs17
Raleigh entrepreneur removes hurdles for businesses with new co-manufacturing space
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many of us turn to large retailers for shopping at the holidays and year-round, there are plenty of small, local business also asking for support. The cost for those new business owners to start up and get space to create can make getting off...
chapelboro.com
Still in Line: Black Students’ Isolation From Chapel Hill Nightlife
“We reserve the right to refuse entry at bouncer’s discretion” are the words printed above dress code signage at Still Life, a night club on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Neil Pierre-Louis, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, said he was denied entry to the club when he arrived...
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
cbs17
After mass flight cancellations, car rentals surge as travelers try to return to the Triangle
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Rental cars are flying off lots as stranded travelers search for ways to get home amid nationwide flight cancellations. It took three days for Jessica Corder and her family to get back to Raleigh from El Paso after Southwest Airlines cancelled their flights. “I’m happy...
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community Centers
Cary, North Carolina residents have the chance to have their input heard on the services and amenities they would like to see in new community centers in the town. The Town of Cary has launched a survey for residents to share their opinions on what they would like to see in the new centers.
WECT
Duke Energy acknowledges multiple generators failed, despite promise they were fully prepared for extreme cold
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Duke Energy now admits several generating units were either offline or not responding during the rolling blackouts Christmas eve. Last summer, Duke Energy claimed to be ready for extreme cold. Now, they’re saying multiple generators did not respond ahead of rolling blackouts that impacted half a million people over the weekend.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
country1037fm.com
Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring
When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
WRAL
11-year-old starts non-profit to assist homeless in Raleigh
An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization. An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization.
cbs17
Durham group working on ways to preserve historical African American burial site
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Geer Cemetery is one of Durham’s first burial grounds for African Americans. “For me personally, I don’t have family buried here, but the people that are buried here represent my African American heritage,” said Debra Taylor Gonzales-Garcia. Hundreds of markers and tombstones...
