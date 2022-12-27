ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Thai Thai Cuisine, Taste of China

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Thai Thai Cuisine in Holly Springs, Taste of China in Wilson.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Award-winning ice cream shop announces new location

RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a cool new spot to enjoy coffee in north Raleigh. Located in the 5401 North Neighborhood (think intersection of 540 and 401), Smooth Joe Coffee is now open at 5321 Tin Roof Way where they are serving up great coffee, pastries and more as they have brought on a chef to whip up new offerings of yumminess (including gluten-free options). The space is warm and inviting and a great place to hang out with friends. It is just a few doors down from Heyday Brewing. Get to know them on Instagram here and Facebook here.
RALEIGH, NC
nomadlawyer.org

Duke Chapel: A Unique Christian Church & A Historical Landmark

Tourist Attractions: Duke Chapel, Durham, A Historical Landmark. Duke Chapel is a stunning church located on Duke University’s Durham campus. It is the highest building in Durham County. It is a historic landmark, a unique Christian church, a magnificent structure both in design and rich in ministry built with a uniquely interdenominational purpose and character.
DURHAM, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Shake Shack Thrills Fans With Chapel Hill Opening

Never let it be said that Shake Shack, a fast casual restaurant chain, doesn’t have a devoted fan base. Its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Eastgate Crossing shopping center found dozens in line waiting for entry, even on a cold, rainy morning. The first 100 guests to arrive received gift cards and limited edition Shake Shack gifts.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
country1037fm.com

Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring

When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

11-year-old starts non-profit to assist homeless in Raleigh

An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization.
RALEIGH, NC

