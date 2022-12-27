ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals daughter North West’s musical talent

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYehv_0jvxbA1v00

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her daughter, North West , has a musical talent she may have inherited from her father, Kanye West.

The 41-year-old reality star spoke candidly about her children, and their creative abilities, during Monday’s episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. Kardashian is a mother of four children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, who she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Speaking to Angie Martinez, she opened up about her relationship with North, and revealed that her daughter is good at creating her own lyrics.

“The other day, we’re just in the car and she puts on these beats, with no words or lyrics,” she recalled. “And she just sits in the car...She could, for hours, just rap over the beats. So, I press record on my phone just so that one day she’ll hear it and it’ll be so cute.”

Kardashian emphasised that her daughter enjoys listening to music and rapping quite frequently.

“That’s our fun times, just driving around,” she explained. “And she loves to blast music and just freestyle.”

When Martinez asked Kardashian what kind of careers she wants her children to pursue, the billionaire shapewear mogul said that she just wants them to enjoy what they do.

“I just truly want them to be happy in what they do,” she said. “And I have very, very, happy babies. They are such good kids, and so happy and kind. And they are probably my biggest reality check.”

While North’s father West is a notable rapper, the nine-year-old has also appeared to have an interest in performing. Earlier this week, Kardashian shared videos from the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, where her daughter performed a duet with Sia .

In the clips, the pair performed the singer’s song “Snowman,” while North was dressed in metallic charcoal pants and a matching jacket and had her hair braided. For the occasion, Sia wore a white full-length gown with a white cape jacket and a matching headpiece.

Kardashian and her daughter also have a joint TikTok account , where they frequently post videos of themselves dancing together.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Martinez, she addressed how co-parenting with her ex has been “f***ing hard” . Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after tying the knot in 2014. Their divorce was finalised last month .

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” The Kardashians star explained. “If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s*** that they’re not ready to deal with.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Walks Away From Kanye West Divorce With 10 Homes, Airline Miles & More

One day after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce, the former is walking away with a slew of things, including 10 homes, her airline miles and all wedding gifts that were given to her personally, Radar reported. The 42-year-old will keep five homes in Hidden Hills, including the one West, 45, bought across the street from her post-divorce, in addition to real estate in Riverside, Calif., three homes in Idaho and a compound in Malibu. The Skims founder will also retain her furniture, artwork and personal property, including clothing, handbags, fur, watches and jewelry. She will also keep...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Posts Selfies With North As Source Says Reality Star Is Hopeful Co-Parenting With Kanye West Will Become 'Easier'

Things are looking up for Kim Kardashian. After months of struggling to finalize her divorce from Kanye West, the stars sealed the deal on Tuesday, November 29, and a source claims the rapper has quieted down since his days of causing public chaos.The exes appear to be on better terms as well, as after the Grammy winner, 45, took 9-year-old North West shopping, the reality star shared a few selfies with her eldest daughter.North flashed a smile in the first snap while her famous mom, 42, showed off her best kissy face, which the tot mimicked in another photo. Kardashian...
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids

Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Reality Tea

Khloe Kardashian Won’t Let Her Daughter Sleep Over At Kourtney Kardashian’s House

It’s truly hard to believe that we live in the year 2022 and we’re still keeping up with The Kardashians and all their antics. Kris Jenner truly is the hardest working momager in Hollywood. In the current era, fans are particularly seeing a transformation of Kourtney Kardashian. She’s deeply in love with her husband Travis Barker […] The post Khloe Kardashian Won’t Let Her Daughter Sleep Over At Kourtney Kardashian’s House appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian shares videos of daughter North performing duet with Sia at annual Christmas party

The annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party included a performance by Sia and North West.Kim Kardashian shared videos of the duet performed by her and Kanye West’s nine-year-old daughter and the “Unstoppable” singer at the star-studded party on her Instagram Stories.In the clips, West and Sia performed the singer’s song “Snowman,” with the nine year old, who was dressed in metallic charcoal pants and a matching jacket, standing alongside the Grammy winner. For the occasion, Sia wore a white full-length gown with a white cape jacket and a matching headpiece, while both she and West wore their hair braided. “@Siamusic...
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Appears To Skip Football Party Kim Kardashian Throws For Son Saint's 7th Birthday: Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint West had quite the field day as he celebrated his 7th birthday at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday, December 4.The tot's big day was actually on Monday, December 5, which is when the reality star uploaded a multitude of pictures from his sporty party.The sweet snaps showed the 42-year-old and her eldest boy on the field and watching the match from their seats, while in other pics, the young student and his pals — all clad in team jerseys — greeted the Rams' mascot and checked out the coveted Vince Lombardi...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

North West Adorably Dresses Up Younger Sister Chicago Like Her in Sweet Video: Watch

A miniature North! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, enlisted younger sister Chicago West for a sweet collaboration. “Turning my sister to me [sic],” North, 9, captioned a Wednesday, December 28, TikTok video of her sister, 4. In the clip, Chicago waved to her sister’s camera in her Batgirl dress — with a […]
POPSUGAR

Watch North West Sing a Duet With Sia at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party

North West had a very merry Christmas, partially thanks to singer Sia. North shared lots of videos on TikTok from the famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, including clips of her, her mom Kim Kardashian, and her sister Chicago getting ready for the event. But in one clip, North, 9, sings at the star-studded bash alongside Sia! The pair turn Sia's song "Snowman" into a duet. Sia is standing in a clear box, and North snuggles up to her side to sing along with her.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Hangs With Kids As Insider Reveals She'll 'Never Try & Stop' Kanye West From Seeing Their Tots Despite His Antics

Mama bear Kim Kardashian is continuing to put family first. The reality star has refrained from commenting on ex-husband Kanye West's recent racist tirades, choosing to put all of her energy into bonding with their four tots, as evident by her recent social media posts.On Thursday, December 8, the makeup mogul shared a few black and white photos depicting their two youngest children — son Psalm, 3, and daughter Chicago, 4 — on an inflatable bouncy slide with some pals.The SKIMS founder captioned the pics with a black heart emoji, with fans pointing out the likeness between Kardashian and her...
Page Six

Kim Kardashian opens up about difficulties of navigating Balenciaga scandal

Kim Kardashian is speaking out after the Balenciaga backlash. The reality star, 42, got personal about everything from co-parenting with Kanye West to what her employees wear on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast yesterday — and one of the hot topics was the recent Balenciaga scandal following their controversial ad campaign. “With the Balenciaga thing… everyone was like, ‘Why aren’t you speaking out? Why aren’t you speaking out?'” Kardashian told the podcast host. “And I’m like, ‘Wait. I’m not in this campaign. I don’t know what’s happening. Let me take a minute to like, research this.'” The ads, which featured toddlers holding teddy bears...
E! News

Watch North West Prank Mom Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kids pull the darnedest pranks. Kim Kardashian proved that she isn't immune to being shenanigans as her 9-year-old daughter North West pulled a fast on on her in a Dec. 18 TikTok video. In the clip, North headed to her mom's bedroom with a pink razor and pretended to shave the SKIMS mogul's brows as she slept in bed.
extratv

Kim Kardashian Reveals If She Would Marry Again and Have More Kids

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her future in a new chat with Gwyneth Paltrow on the “Goop” podcast. The reality star just settled her divorce with third husband Kanye West, but she is open to getting married again and maybe even having another child. “I have a...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Gives Glimpse Behind The Scenes Of The Kardashian Christmas Party As Kanye West Is Noticeably Absent

Kim Kardashian gave fans even more of a glimpse into the glamorous Kardashian family Christmas Eve party. On Monday, December 26, the SKIMS mogul shared behind-the-scenes snaps to Instagram of her mom, Kris Jenner, sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, along with her kiddos, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — as well as niece Dream Kardashian — partying at their annual holiday bash. In the series of pics, Kim, 42, showed the reality stars posing as a group in their red, white and silver gowns, as well as fun solo shots...
realitytitbit.com

North West sings with Sia for ‘impressive’ cover at Kardashian holiday bash

North West shows off her singing skills by making a special duet with singer-songwriter Sia at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party. This year’s Christmas Eve party was hosted by Kourtney Kardashian. The famous Kardashian property turned into a magical Winter Wonderland. There were tons of red everywhere, lights, and gingerbread houses – no small detail was missed.
The Independent

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81.The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.Dame Vivienne died on Friday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said.29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrV— Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022In a statement, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will...
The Independent

The Independent

999K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy