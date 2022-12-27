Read full article on original website
Sky Blue News: RIP Pelé, Haaland Assaulting Records, KDB Slander, and More...
The football world has lost its largest icon. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, has passed away at the age of 82. We expect many tributes throughout the weekend in honor of the three-time World Cup winner, and we share in the sorrow of Pelé’s family, the people of Brazil, and football fans the world over. Rest in Power O Rei.
Swansea City Fans Verdict: A Vital Three Points
As late Christmas presents go, Tuesday night’s win over Swansea City was a pretty good one. The Royals yet again had to show heart and spirit to dig in and gain three very valuable points. Andy Carroll’s opener got the ball rolling before player of the season in waiting...
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | A Battling Point
Everton have to pick themselves up after the devastating 95th minute loss to Wolves on Boxing Day. Now only one point above the relegation zone, Everton had to drive the 36 miles down the East Lancs Road to take on the reigning Premier League champions who have a certain striker who has already scored 8 more goals than the entire Everton team.
Five Things From A Solid Draw At Norwich City
Reading ended 2022 as they started it: with a draw – which, for this season at least, was an unlikely result, this being only our third. It bore all the hallmarks of what makes the 2022 model a really odd vintage: tenacious, spirited, yet weirdly flat at the same time. Maybe flat is a bit harsh but safer than anything else.
Talking Tactics: Sunderland’s attacking overloads overwhelm makeshift Wigan defence
Tony Mowbray introduced a lot of “second-choice”, “fringe” and younger players as wholesale change was the theme of the lineup at the DW Stadium on Thursday evening. Due to injuries to senior players, others just returning from fitness and the pace at which we are playing matches at the minute, Abdoullah Ba, Edouard Michut, Ellis Simms, Bailey Wright and Trai Hume all started in place of Patrick Roberts, Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch respectively.
Manchester City v Everton FC: 3 Questions with Royal Blue Mersey
Manchester City are set to host Everton at the Etihad. A great match lays ahead for us as Frank Lampard and his men vs Pep Guardiola’s should entertain. Today we spoke with our sister site Royal Blue Mersey and their writer Trent Nelson to catch us up on all that’s been happening with the Toffees.
Why Paring Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez will be Great for Manchester City
Julian Alvarez, the only player yet to return from the significant Manchester City contingent to the World Cup will soon be back. Unlike his 15 other teammates that graced the competition but left disappointed, Alvarez was not only the last man standing but the man to take home the biggest prize in world football.
Thursday December 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
3 Up & 2 Down: Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City ultimately outclassed Leeds United 1-3 Wednesday night at Elland Road. The Blues certainly could have put a few more past Leeds keeper Illan Meslier, but they couldn’t have been more comfortable in the victory. Here’s a look at which performances have players on the upswing and who is headed on a downward trajectory after Premier League Matchweek 17.
Manchester City Take Care of Leeds United, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City traveled to Elland Road and took care of business off great performances of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis. Many played well as the game was really under City control all match long. So, now we get a nice win, keep pace at the top and we move to the reaction:
Erling Haaland Reflect on Special Brace, Goals Expected this Season and more!
Erling Haaland is a special player and he is smart after the match as well. Reflecting on his brace scored in his birth place, the Norwegian star took an emotional route as we tackle that and much more. Haaland on brace in Leeds. “With my father and mother here today,...
Klopp Talk: Pleased With the Win, But They ‘Have to Play Better’
After a rocky first half of the season, Liverpool seem to have reached their stride in a way that even the funky six week World Cup break didn’t mess with. With their 2-1 victory against Leicester City, that’s now four league wins in a row, two before the break and two after.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, December 29
Good morning everyone! only a few hoddles left until the new year. We are now halfway through the EFL Championship and we still don’t know much about who will be promoted/relegated. Burnley and Sheffield United remain the favourites to stay up as they’re really the only two clubs with...
Jack Grealish: So Good, So Bad
Seven goals in 56 appearances for an attacking midfielder and winger is not such a bad return. Except, of course, it’s Jack Grealish. If you’re the most expensive English player of all time you should be doing better. Grealish’s time at Manchester City so far has been a mixture of the good and bad.
Sky Blue News: Everton Preview, Erling + Julian 4Ever, Phillips and Alvarez Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back to winning in the Premier League and looking to keep it going against Everton at the Etihad. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready. Here we go. Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction - Saul Garcia - Bitter and...
On This Day (30 December 2021): Sunderland thrash the Owls to go top of League One!
A wise man once said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”. Alright, it was Ferris Bueller. But the sentiment’s bang on – especially in football. And especially this year with Sunderland. Because, exactly...
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they travel to Molineux on Saturday afternoon to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand on the capital club, while Wolves sit 18th, boasting 13 points from 16 matches in 2022-23.
Erling Haaland: When Ripping Records Apart Becomes a Hobby
Manchester City may not be at the top of the Premier League table but Erling Haaland is making sure he tops the table for strikers. The Leeds-born striker added another two goals to his collection this season when City faced the Whites to go seven clear of the nearest contender for the season’s golden boot award.
Klopp Draws Parallel Between Early Lewandowski Struggles and Nunez Progress
Halfway through his first season at Liverpool, the footballing world has unanimously settled on “chaos” as the best description of Darwin Nunez’s approach to the game. Flashes of breathtaking athleticism, searing pace, and polished movement are often awkwardly followed by wasteful finishing and head-scratching decision-making on the ball.
