Former Seneca Valley school security guard accused of sexual assault now facing child porn charges

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An arrest warrant is out for a former school security guard in the Seneca Valley School District.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former local school security guard accused of sexually assaulting student appears in court

The suspect, Matthew Cowan, was terminated from his job with Seneca Valley School District after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage victim on school grounds last year.

Now, he’s facing child pornography charges after the victim told police that Cowan requested and received nude photos and videos from her and other students.

According to a criminal complaint, several of those images were sent by Cowan’s account to other people through Snapchat and Instagram.

Some people in the area Tuesday told 11 News they find this disturbing.

“It’s very shocking because you send your kids to school thinking they are safe,” said Carson Schweninger.

“As a parent of two kids, I wouldn’t want my kids anywhere near someone like that for sure,” said Kurt Skvarla.

Cowan faces 14 counts of possessing child pornography, 20 counts of disseminating child pornography and 20 counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

11 News reached out to the Seneca Valley District for comment and has not heard back.

