Oregon, WI

Stories of the Year 2022: Developments both large and small

Like in other communities around the world, 2022 had a lot in store for those in the Oregon area. The year saw the Dane County COVID mask mandate come to an end, a successful $11.4 million school referendum pass in the November election and the groundbreaking ceremonies for two of the Village of Oregon’s most anticipated development projects: Culver’s and the Oregon Public Library.
