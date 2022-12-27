Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Durant praises new coach for turnaround after winning in Atlanta
After the Brooklyn Nets edged out the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night 108-107 at State Farm Arena to win the 10th consecutive game, one of the biggest stars in the NBA praised his head coach for the turnaround. “When you follow the game plan that works, you start believing more and...
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shaq hilariously proposes to GloRilla on Instagram live
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal interrupted an Instagram live session with comedian Druski to propose to GloRilla in a hilarious way. Druski and GloRilla were discussing her new music on his “Instagram Live with Druski” show during the session called “Coulda Been Records” when Shaq Diesel interrupted them.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
LeBron James scores 47 points in win over Atlanta on his birthday
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers almost notched a triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks in a 130-121 win on his 38th birthday. James scored a season-high 47 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 9 assists with his mom and wife sitting courtside. James smirked as he discussed his...
