Multi-faceted creative Dakari Eli delivers the visualizer for her single 888 from her upcoming EP “Cuffin’ Season” due out in January of 2023. The song itself is just about everything you could want in the melding of spoken word and neo-soul in a composition that goes WAAAYY deeper than a let’s get it on joint. Don’t get it twisted, it’s about THAT but in a story that doesn’t even glance at the casual encounter. This one is about getting your toes curled back to your ankle bones by that ONE who’s bonded with you on some tantric level type *ish.

22 HOURS AGO