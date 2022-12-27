Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Dakari Eli Hits with Visual for Her Lush and Powerful Single ‘888’
Multi-faceted creative Dakari Eli delivers the visualizer for her single 888 from her upcoming EP “Cuffin’ Season” due out in January of 2023. The song itself is just about everything you could want in the melding of spoken word and neo-soul in a composition that goes WAAAYY deeper than a let’s get it on joint. Don’t get it twisted, it’s about THAT but in a story that doesn’t even glance at the casual encounter. This one is about getting your toes curled back to your ankle bones by that ONE who’s bonded with you on some tantric level type *ish.
Greekdagod Plans for Release of Four Deluxe Albums
Greekdagod aka Galaxy Greek dropped two deluxe albums this year; his work ethic is on a different level. He is planning on releasing two more deluxe albums in 2023. Greekdagod is going to have a total of four deluxe albums that are unheard of in history in the music industry. The following list of the deluxe albums: All smoke, All smoke 2, All smoke 3, and All smoke 4 Galaxy VS world. Now his pushing for All smoke 5.
Live Session with Former Ruff Ryders Artist Drag-On About His Return
Live Session with Drag-On, perhaps best known for his time on Ruff Ryders, through whom he released his debut album, “Opposite of H2O” in 2000. The album came out of the gate at number five on the US Billboard 200 chart and eventually sold over 500,000 copies, earning a RIAA Gold certification. Following the success of this first project, he would release his second album “Hell and Back” in 2004 via a deal with Virgin Records.
Meet Enkay Ogboruche Nigerian Gospel Artist
Enkay Ogboruche the world renowned prolific Nigerian gospel music artist combines with the amazing Judikay to release a brilliant new song titled DELIGHT. The new release is accompanied by a brilliant music video and it is currently trending on YouTube and major digital music stores worldwide. This song DELIGHT is an embodiment of our testimony in Christ as believers. It casts light on the unwavering love that God has for us. Culled from and inspired by Isaiah 64:4, DELIGHT will fan the flames of the love of the father in your heart as you listen and cause you to walk in the revelation of how Christ sees us.
Steelle4Real “B4 The Fame” is a Way of Life
In anticipation of his latest and greatest (“B4 The Fame”, OUT NOW already circling on ATL radio), I sat down with Atlanta’s Steelle4Real, to discuss all things good. Steelle’s genuine and down to Earth nature in addition to being dope (and believable) as an artist make him not only endearing but someone to watch in what is sure to be a massive 2023. .
