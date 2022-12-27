When Pitt and UCLA kickoff tomorrow at noon in the 89th annual Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl, it will feature one of the best offenses in the nation against one of college football's top defenses. The Bruins rank third in the country in offense, averaging 507.8 yards per game, while the Panthers are 17th overall in yards allowed per game with just under 320. Pitt's rush defense is particularly outstanding since they give up just 95.5 yards per game. They will be tested by UCLA's Zach Charbonnet, who finished the season with 1,359 yards on the ground and 14 touchdowns.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO