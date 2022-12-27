Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Related
El Paso Wins with Wild Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl Finish
There is something magical about the annual Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl game. More often than not, the contest is up in the air until the final moments. The 2022 version did not disappoint as more than 41,000 fans enjoyed a terrific back and forth ballgame between UCLA and Pitt. A game-winning 47 yard field goal against the wind by the Panthers Ben Sauls with just four seconds left in the fourth quarter was the difference as Pitt squeaked out a 37-35 win over the Bruins.
KFOX 14
89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game success for El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso hosted the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands were in the Borderland to take in the game and supported both the University of California Los Angeles Bruins versus the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Many fans in attendance told KFOX14 El...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Why not us Aggies?
At the end of the Quick Lane Bowl on ESPN Dec. 26 in Detroit, New Mexico State University head football coach Jerry Kill was on the turf of Ford Field accepting congratulations from fans and well-wishers who had spilled onto the turf following the Aggies’ victory over Bowling Green.
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl Features UCLA Offense and Pitt Defense
When Pitt and UCLA kickoff tomorrow at noon in the 89th annual Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl, it will feature one of the best offenses in the nation against one of college football's top defenses. The Bruins rank third in the country in offense, averaging 507.8 yards per game, while the Panthers are 17th overall in yards allowed per game with just under 320. Pitt's rush defense is particularly outstanding since they give up just 95.5 yards per game. They will be tested by UCLA's Zach Charbonnet, who finished the season with 1,359 yards on the ground and 14 touchdowns.
Pitt Football Players Share Their Favorite Sun Bowl Experiences
The annual Sun Bowl football game kicks off December 30th at noon at Sun Bowl stadium, right here in El Paso, Texas. Before the game pits these two teams against each other, the event's hospitality brings the teams together for unique experiences around El Paso. The annual experiences seem to...
El Paso Reacts to the Death of Brazilian Football Icon Pelé
Few athletes are synonymous with a sport where their name will be said first. Think... Michael Jordan with basketball. Babe Ruth with baseball. Wayne Gretzky with hockey. Tom Brady with football. And so on. That's Pelé for soccer - or football. He was, after all, dubbed "The King of Football."...
KVIA
Football fans flock to the Sun Bowl as migrant crisis continues in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Thousands of football fans flock to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Last Friday, the El Paso city council extended the disaster declaration as thousands of migrants continue to enter the region. Dozens of asylum seekers are still...
nmsuroundup.com
NMSU Board of Regents to search for a new chancellor
New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu will no longer head the university when his contract expires in June 2023. The announcement came from a statement sent out late Wednesday morning on Dec. 28 from the Board of Regents. “Today, the New Mexico State University Board of Regents authorized and...
HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico State University to begin search for new chancellor
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The New Mexico State University Board of Regents has instructed university administration officials to work with the board to begin the search process for a new chancellor. The contract for the current NMSU Chancellor, Dan Arvizu, will expire on June 30, 2023. In a memo...
How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season
A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
whereverfamily.com
Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
Travelers flying into El Paso tell horror stories of long lines, canceled flights
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As thousands of flights continue to be canceled across the country and hundreds of suitcases are left in airports, travelers are left stranded with no way to get to their final destination. For those traveling to El Paso, it has been a journey that sometimes spanned over two days. Jennie Ashley, […]
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
lascrucesbulletin.com
Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton to speak at MLK Breakfast
Doña Ana County Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton will be the keynote speaker at the Doña Ana County NAACP’s Martin Luther King Breakfast, which will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets to the breakfast are $30....
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
Shipping containers to remain along Rio Grande ‘as long as necessary’
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A soccer stadium in Juarez, Mexico, has become the new landmark for migrants intent on seeking asylum in the U.S. to cross the Rio Grande. This, as the barrier of barbed wire, soldiers, Humvees and shipping containers pushes the flow of unauthorized migration farther away from Downtown El Paso. […]
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0