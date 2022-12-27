Read full article on original website
Related
Unai Emery maintains Emiliano Martinez will stay at Aston Villa beyond January
Unai Emery has ruled out allowing any of Aston Villa’s key players to leave in the winter transfer window.Goalkeeper Emi Martinez was reportedly of interest to Bayern Munich after winning the World Cup but manager Emery is adamant that, while he could allow fringe figures to go, Villa’s stars will remain at the club.Emery is also considering making his first signings since replacing Steven Gerrard and said: “Now is coming the transfer window in January.“The players are focused here but we are speaking about the possibility of some changes. We are going to decide in the next week about the...
Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior accuses La Liga of ‘doing nothing’ over racist abuse
The Real Madrid forward, Vinícius Júnior, has accused La Liga of “doing nothing” about racist abuse from the stands at matches. Vinícius posted a statement online after videos on social media showed fans shouting abuse and throwing objects at him in Real Madrid’s match at Valladolid on Friday. The Brazilian forward appeared to be subjected to abuse at the José Zorrilla Stadium after being substituted during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win.
Comments / 0