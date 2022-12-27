ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County

LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Two arrested on drug charges

Dec. 29—Through a joint release between Portsmouth Police Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the agencies announced the arrests of two individuals on drug charges after an investigation was conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. The arrests were for Portsmouth's Hope Bentley and a Dayton,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

