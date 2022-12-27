ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Keith Miller
4d ago

I think the state is lucky they're fighting with each other the more they fight the less they can screw up in this next session

ValleyCentral

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Red states that banned abortion consider expanding Medicaid for mothers

Makayla Robinson is seven months pregnant, unemployed, living at a Dallas maternity home and relying on health care from Medicaid that could end next spring. In Texas, Medicaid covers new mothers for two months after they give birth. For now, Robinson, 22, and others have extended coverage because of the federal pandemic public health emergency that the Biden administration has thus far approved through April.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star takes historic actions taken in 2022

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is recapping measures taken to secure the southern border and to fight the fentanyl epidemic in 2022. In a Friday release, the Governor’s office released video footage of a dump truck recently stopped for inspection by the Texas Department of Public Safety on I-35 in La Salle County. Dozens of migrants were found packed in the trailer of the truck, the driver then charged with human smuggling.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVIA

Greg Abbott says Texas has bused nearly 16,000 migrants

Texas says it has bused more than 16,000 migrants to northern cities this year. Governor Greg Abbott's office released a year-end review of his program Thursday. Officials say the state started busing migrants to so-called sanctuary cities on April 13th. At first Washington D.C. was the only destination, but New York, Chicago and Philadelphia were eventually added.
TEXAS STATE
money.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Texas

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

These Texas State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 31 seats in the Texas State Senate took place on Oct. 29, 2022. Republicans held an 18-13 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 22 of 31 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
TEXAS STATE
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Questions still haunt death of Texas civil rights hero

In 1976, a Texas civil rights leader died under mysterious circumstances that today continue to baffle the residents of Palestine. The death of Frank J. Robinson is remembered by many as a miscarriage of justice that needs to be rectified. In the first part of a series of reports Texas...
PALESTINE, TX
skepchick.org

How Texas Tweaked Their Terrible Maternal Mortality Data

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Hey, you know how in every video I make about abortion bans, I mention the fact that the data shows when you restrict access to abortion, the number of abortions doesn’t decrease but the number of dead women does. Well, now that various states are free to ban abortion, we have even more data to test that hypothesis. Yay for data I guess? And yeah, spoiler alert: restricting access to abortion only hurts more people.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Texas Officials Plead The 5th On Jan. 6 Testimonies

Last Wednesday, the U.S House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, released interview transcripts from its probe, which included four Texas conservative figures’ testimonies. The four Texans were Bianca Gracia, a leader from Latinos for Trump; Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist; Stewart Rhodes, the...
TEXAS STATE
