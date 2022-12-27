Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey
Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns With New Theme Song
When a major star returned on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, it would have been easy to miss the new song over the massive crowd reaction. However, according to Twitter sleuths and music experts, the return of the Queen Charlotte Flair also included a brand new theme song. Charlotte Flair made...
tjrwrestling.net
Notes On What Happened After WWE SmackDown Cameras Turned Off
It’s now been revealed what happens after the cameras stopped filming for Friday Night SmackDown, where John Cena competed in his first and only match of 2022. It would have been a unique occurrence if John Cena hadn’t been involved in the final show from the blue brand of the year, it would have marked a full calendar year without competitive action – something unheard of for the former World Champion.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
WWE SmackDown (12/30/2022) Results: John Cena & Kevin Owens Team Up, Ronda Rousey In Action & More.
WWE SmackDown (12/30/2022). - John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn). - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez. - Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland) vs. Solo Sikoa (w/ Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso). - Lacey Evans Makes her...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Had To Fire Jim Ross From WCW
Eric Bischoff was forced to fire Jim Ross from WCW because Jim Ross was loyal to someone else. Jim Ross is considered arguably the most iconic and beloved wrestling commentator in modern times. Many fans remember his voice, unique expressions, and the passion with which he called segments and matches.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
ComicBook
What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?
Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Calls Infamous Wrestling Promoter An 'Ugly, Racist Bully'
Jake "The Snake" Roberts has no shortage of things to say about the notorious wrestling promoter Bill Watts, and very little is positive. Speaking on his "Snake Pit with Jake Roberts" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged there was a modicum of praise that he could bestow on Watts, with whom he worked in Mid-South Wrestling during the 1980s.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Misses Former WWE Women's Champion
It's no secret that Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are close outside of the ring, and their friendship with one another has stood the test of time despite the pair currently being in different companies. After James retweeted a picture of herself making a goofy face, a fan joked that...
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
wrestleview.com
Top WWE Superstar suffers potential legitimate injury during house show
AJ Styles potentially suffered an injury to his left leg/ankle after a top rope move, during a six-man tag team match at Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Giant Center held in Hershey, PA. Styles was teaming with Doc Gallows and Mia Yim in a match against Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.
tjrwrestling.net
“Jack Perry Was Not Happy” – Dax Harwood Recalls How People Felt When FTR Made AEW Debut
Dax Harwood has revealed that some people in AEW were not that happy when FTR joined the company, including “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. When the FTR tag team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler debuted in AEW on May 27, 2020, they came in with a reputation as a great tag team that was all about the tradition tag team pro wrestling. That meant using the tag team rope, making legal tags and cutting way back on illegal tag team offense that is present in today’s pro wrestling business.
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
Sports World Reacts To Triple H's Big Announcement
The WWE has acquired a potential-packed star. Triple H confirmed on social media that Dragon Lee is heading to NXT. Dragon Lee, a second-generation Lucha Libre Superstar, announced his move to the WWE during a Lucha Libre AAA event on Wednesday night. Triple H then commented on Dragon Lee's future...
Comments / 0