Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
tjrwrestling.net
Notes On What Happened After WWE SmackDown Cameras Turned Off
It’s now been revealed what happens after the cameras stopped filming for Friday Night SmackDown, where John Cena competed in his first and only match of 2022. It would have been a unique occurrence if John Cena hadn’t been involved in the final show from the blue brand of the year, it would have marked a full calendar year without competitive action – something unheard of for the former World Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Karen Jarrett Reacts To Max Caster’s AEW Dynamite Music Video, Kurt Angle Deletes Tweet
Karen Jarrett is not pleased with what she heard on AEW Dynamite when Max Caster of The Acclaimed took some shots at her personal life with her husband Jeff Jarrett. Max Caster is one of half of the popular tag team known as The Acclaimed, along with Anthony Bowens. They have gained a lot of popularity in the second half of 2022 thanks to their “scissoring” gimmick with “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn. It’s simply a hand gesture that has caught fire with fans chanting it at shows constantly and cheering loudly any time they see it.
tjrwrestling.net
Big E On Being Proud Of Black Athletes Succeeding In WWE
Big E is proud of all the black athletes having success in WWE these days while specifically praising Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley and others. As a former WWE Champion that also had many reigns as a Tag Team Champion, Intercontinental Champion and accomplished a lot more than that, WWE veteran Big E is proud of his fellow black athletes that are thriving in WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
“Jack Perry Was Not Happy” – Dax Harwood Recalls How People Felt When FTR Made AEW Debut
Dax Harwood has revealed that some people in AEW were not that happy when FTR joined the company, including “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. When the FTR tag team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler debuted in AEW on May 27, 2020, they came in with a reputation as a great tag team that was all about the tradition tag team pro wrestling. That meant using the tag team rope, making legal tags and cutting way back on illegal tag team offense that is present in today’s pro wrestling business.
tjrwrestling.net
“Ugly, Racist, Bully Bastard” – Jake Roberts Slams Legendary Wrestling Promoter
Jake Roberts has some not-so-kind things to say about legendary wrestling promoter Bill Watts. During his Hall of Fame wrestling career, Jake “The Snake” Roberts was most known for his run in WWE, but he also spent time working in other places like WCW and also Mid-South Wrestling as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Sting Explains What Has Helped His Longevity In Pro Wrestling
Sting has explained how stopping the usage of steroids and his strong faith as big reasons why he has been able to wrestle for so long. It’s amazing to think about the fact that AEW’s Sting started out as a pro wrestler in 1985 and he’s still doing it 37 years later at the age of 63.
tjrwrestling.net
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Year 2022: Vince McMahon Retires From WWE, Steve Austin Returns, AEW Backstage Brawl, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you lose track of all the crazy wrestling news sometime last March? Perhaps you spent 2022 spending your hush money and missed wrestling. Worry not for I have returned with another edition of The Top Ten Wrestling Stories of the Year!. Before I begin the...
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Had To Fire Jim Ross From WCW
Eric Bischoff was forced to fire Jim Ross from WCW because Jim Ross was loyal to someone else. Jim Ross is considered arguably the most iconic and beloved wrestling commentator in modern times. Many fans remember his voice, unique expressions, and the passion with which he called segments and matches.
tjrwrestling.net
AAA Strips Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Of Mixed Tag Titles After Multiple Cancellations
The team of Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of their AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles recently due to multiple cancellations. AEW wrestlers Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are a husband & wife tag team that are no longer the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions after the Mexican promotion chose to strip the couple of their titles.
tjrwrestling.net
AAA Only Plan To Put Titles On One AEW Wrestler In The Future
AAA are reportedly reluctant to put gold on AEW stars in the future – except for one specific person. Heading towards the end of 2022, AAA had gold on plenty of wrestlers who are under contract to All Elite Wrestling. This included FTR holding their Tag Team Titles, whilst ‘Spanish God’ Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo held the mixed tag counterparts.
tjrwrestling.net
Reason Why Jim Ross Missed Recent AEW Rampage Taping
Jim Ross missed the latest AEW Rampage taping and there is no cause for concern because there was a very good reason for his absence. The good news is it’s not a health issue that caused JR to miss Rampage. Wrestling fans know that over the last two years, JR dealt with a form of skin cancer that has left a wound that has to heal, which he has talked about on his podcast in the past.
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Addresses Possibility Of WWE Being Sold
Eric Bischoff has given his opinion on if WWE may be sold some day while noting that he believes it’s “plausible” that it could happen. As a former WCW President, Eric Bischoff is very familiar with big deals in the world of pro wrestling. Whether it was dealing with wrestler contracts or television bigwigs, Bischoff has a pretty good handle on how the pro wrestling business works considering his vast experience in it for the majority of his adult life.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Names Brawl For All As Wrestling’s Worst-Ever Moment
The Brawl For All tournament that WWE did in 1998 is apparently the worst ever moment in pro wrestling, according to a former WWE writer. From June 29, 1998, to August 24, 1998, WWE decided to run the Brawl For All boxing tournament on Monday Night Raw. It was a boxing tournament featuring WWE superstars including Hall of Famers like John Bradshaw Layfield and The Godfather.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Personality Believes WWE Entrances Are, At Times, Superior To The Matches
At least one person in AEW thinks that what happens on the entrance stage trumps the in-ring stuff. AEW’s Tony Schiavone has been part of wrestling for many years. He was an integral on-screen figure during WCW’s heyday and has been a frequently-seen interviewer and frequently-heard commentator in AEW. He has been around wrestling quite a lot, and it’s from that experience that he made his comments.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal On Why Bryan Danielson Is The Wrestler He Wishes He Could Be
William Regal has spoken proudly about Bryan Danielson once again while making the claim that Bryan is the wrestler that Regal wishes he could be like. As a retired wrestler, William Regal can no longer step between the ropes and live his dreams like he did when he wrestled at a high level in WCW and WWE from the 1990s into the 2010s. Over the last decade, Regal has been a mentor and a coach to many current stars in pro wrestling from his time in NXT to his run in AEW earlier this year.
tjrwrestling.net
Dolph Ziggler On What It’s Like Mentoring Younger Talent
Dolph Ziggler has embraced being a useful source of help in WWE. Dolph Ziggler has spent his entire 18-year wrestling career in WWE. He has won multiple singles and tag titles in WWE and has been in many important matches over the years. But now, the 42-year old Ziggler has acknowledged that his time in the spotlight may be ending and that he can contribute to WWE in other ways, such as advising younger talent.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On AJ Styles’ Injury Status
A new update has shed light on WWE’s actions since AJ Styles picked up an injury during a house show earlier this week. There was a WWE live event on December 29th in Hershey, Pennsylvania with Styles, Gallows & Anderson teaming up against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) in the second match on the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Road Dogg Praises The Bloodline As “Best Thing In Wrestling Right Now”
Road Dogg is one of many people hailing the Bloodline for their work these past few years. Although Roman Reigns and the Usos teamed together in the past, they didn’t come together as ‘The Bloodline’ stable/faction until Reigns’ 2020 return. Since then, the trio have become arguably the best faction in decades. Reigns, as a singles competitor and the Usos as a tag team have shattered one record after another and solidified themselves as future Hall of Famers for their successes.
Comments / 0