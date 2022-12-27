William Regal has spoken proudly about Bryan Danielson once again while making the claim that Bryan is the wrestler that Regal wishes he could be like. As a retired wrestler, William Regal can no longer step between the ropes and live his dreams like he did when he wrestled at a high level in WCW and WWE from the 1990s into the 2010s. Over the last decade, Regal has been a mentor and a coach to many current stars in pro wrestling from his time in NXT to his run in AEW earlier this year.

2 DAYS AGO