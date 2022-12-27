Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
foxbaltimore.com
Top 10 Project Baltimore investigations of 2022
(WBFF) — Since Project Baltimore launched in 2017, many of its investigations have made an impact on the community and led to change in the education system. In 2022, Project Baltimore took on topics from violence in schools to students being marked "present" yet missing school. These are the...
foxbaltimore.com
West Baltimore man says Calhoun Street water leak has gone unresolved for months
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A West Baltimore man said a water leak in his neighborhood has gone unresolved for several months. “This leak has been running since September,” said Daniel Hamm, pointing to water spewing out of a water valve cover at the intersection of North Calhoun and Smithson Streets Thursday morning.
foxbaltimore.com
Mondawmin Mall MTA murder renews calls for Baltimore leaders to do more to stop crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has identified the man shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall MTA station the day after Christmas as Caleb Thompson, 20. Officers were called to the underground portion of the subway station around 5 p.m.. There they found Thompson with at least one gunshot wound.
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation continues after dirt biker critically injured in West Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The investigation into a West Baltimore crash involving a car and dirt bike Tuesday night is ongoing, according to Baltimore Police. The crash left the dirt bike rider unconscious and critically injured. By Wednesday, a department spokesperson said the dirt biker’s condition had improved to...
foxbaltimore.com
Subway service restored after partial train derailment in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Subway service is fully restored after a train partially derailed at Rogers Station in northwest Baltimore, according to The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT MARYLAND). On Monday, Baltimore City Fire Department treated several people who were injured in the incident, according to a tweet from the...
foxbaltimore.com
1 man killed, 2 men injured, Baltimore city reaches grim milestone of 334 homicides
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and two men were injured in a west Baltimore triple shooting causing Baltimore city to reach the grim milestone of 334 homicides, matching the same number of homicides from last year. The Baltimore City Police Department says, at around 8:24 p.m., officers...
foxbaltimore.com
2022 IN REVIEW | Top 10 stories of the year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our readers showed an interest in a wide range of stories in 2022. From the tragic Stricker Street fire to top places to live in Maryland, here are our Top 10 stories of 2022. 10. Video shows moments before man is killed by squeegee kid, report...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Ghost guns recovered from search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Multiple ghost guns were recovered from a search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they performed the search and seizure warrant around 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rose Street. Inside the...
foxbaltimore.com
82-year-old Maryland homeowner hoping someone will remove huge tree off her house
KENSINGTON, Md. (7News) — Last week we told you about the plight of 82-year-old Viviane Bloodworth. A massive tree fell on her Kensington, Maryland home during Friday's windy weather. Part of the tree punctured her roof and ended up in her bathroom. “It hit me pretty bad and I’m...
foxbaltimore.com
Police seek identify person in surveillance photos in reference to downtown homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is seeking to identify an individual seen in surveillance photos in reference to a shooting that took place in Downtown Baltimore. Police say the fatal shooting took place on Thursday at around 4:04 p.m., at 513 W. Mulberry Street said the department.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore city families wait for arrest in murder cases
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore police have announced a few recent arrests in both attempted murder and murder cases, including the arrest of 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds in the killing of a man found in an alley last month. But while police have an arrest, in that case, many other families are still waiting for police to crack their loved one's case.
foxbaltimore.com
Former BPD Chief of Communications gives Mayor a 'D' in crime prevention
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — As the sun prepares to set on 2022, more people are weighing in on the year-end grade they’d give Mayor Brandon Scott when it comes to crime prevention in Baltimore. On WBAL Radio Thursday morning, TJ Smith, the former Baltimore Police Chief of Communications...
foxbaltimore.com
What did the Baltimore City Council accomplish in 2022?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 was another eventful year for the Baltimore City Council. They had their fair share of success, failures, and controversies. In March, one of their strongest efforts to help fight crime when a bill that bolsters cash rewards for crime tips was signed into law. April...
foxbaltimore.com
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person dead in early morning Baltimore County house fire
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Fire crews responded to heavy fire at a Baltimore County house fire early on Thursday morning. Officials say one person died in the fire. Crews arrived at the scene at the 2500 block of Synder Avenue in Sparrows Point around 2:00AM. Officials say there was...
foxbaltimore.com
Light Rail open for an extra hour on Sunday for fans attending Baltimore Ravens game
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Light Rail will stay open for an extra hour on Sunday, January 1, according to The Maryland Department of Transportation. The time was added to the train's schedule to accommodate fans attending the Baltimore Ravens Game at M&T Bank Stadium. The department says otherwise the...
foxbaltimore.com
Watermain break, sinkhole shuts down road in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A watermain break and sinkhole have shut down a busy street near Montgomery County District Courthouse in Rockville. Water spewed from a buckled roadway at Maryland Avenue at East Jefferson Street in footage tweeted by the Rockville City Police department. As of around 4:40 p.m.,...
