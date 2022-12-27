ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

‘Polícia!’ Getaway Driver Shouts Before Colombian Burglary Crew Is Captured By Paramus PD

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usr34_0jvwsnrU00
TOP: Nicolas Cortes, Johan Medina BOTTOM: Santiago Ortiz, Julian Cortes-Camelo Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Paramus PD / BACKGROUND: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

A watchful neighbor gave Paramus police the drop on a Colombian burglary crew that had just broken into a local home, leading to four quick arrests, authorities said.

“Polícia!” the getaway driver shouted into his cell phone as Officers Kevin Osback and Dan DiRienzo arrived at the Haywood Drive home shortly after 11:30 a.m. last Friday, Dec. 23, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The officers and several other colleagues converged on the block after a resident called to report two hooded bandits dressed all in black entering the rear of a neighbor’s home, the deputy chief said on Tuesday.

Various real estate listings value the burglarized residence near Route 17 and the northbound Garden State Parkway in the area of $1.5 million.

As the Paramus officers seized the shouting driver, they noticed a second sedan speed off. DiRienzo and Officer Kurtis Massey stopped that vehicle and arrested that driver, as well, Guidetti said.

The search for two other suspects was on.

Borough police got help from their colleagues from Rochelle Park and Maywood, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and New Jersey State Police, the deputy chief said.

A short time later, Sgt. Dean Avagnano arrested Johan Medina, 23, of Flushing, Queens after finding him running in the area of Buttonwood Drive, he said.

Detective Matt McGuire and Detective Lt. Tom Schroeder nabbed the second burglar -- identified as Julian Santiago Cortes-Camelo, 22, of West New York -- as he tried to hide under a backyard deck on Beechwood Drive, Guidetti said.

Police charged those two and the drivers – Santiago Ortiz, 22, and Nicolas Cortes, 25, also both of Flushing – with offenses that include burglary, conspiracy and resisting and hindering arrest.

They then sent all four to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge release each one of them – with court dates -- less than 24 hours later, records show.

This despite the fact that all four are Colombian nationals, according to jail records, and likely would have drawn attention from federal immigration officials.

Comments / 40

Edgardo
3d ago

send one of them to biden house another to kamala harris house next one to Alejandro mayorkas and the last one to Nancy pelosi

Reply(5)
21
Mandy Wilson
3d ago

This is why crime is going up one of them are from NY and they come here because they know the know bail reform is here. Commit a crime and you will go home less than 24 hours later. It’s truly disgusting. So they let them go to go out and rob someone else of there hard earned possession. This is so wrong. Thank god for that neighbor that was up watch out for his neighborhood and called it in. They would have not been charged with that robbery if it wasn’t for that neighbor at least they won’t be back over in that neighborhood. Now They victimized the victim only to get caught to be set free to victimize another and another… this system sucks. Wish they would find the democrats homes that wanted this see how they like being victimized in there own home they are supposed to feel safe in. See how they like there personal property stolen. Or worse how they like getting beat or almost killed in there own homes. Bet they would change the law real quick.

Reply
5
Veronica Villalobos
2d ago

What people don't understand is that this is just the beginning, this is exactly the type of crime we see in South America and Central America. Unfortunately we have invited this into our backyards, brace yourselves and deal with it I guess. And yes, it will only get worse!

Reply
4
 

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

