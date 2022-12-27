A new coat of paint can update the appearance of a radiator and improve the look of the room. Learn how to safely paint a radiator with the proper steps. Before starting to sand, clean, prime, or paint, it's necessary to turn off the control valve located near the base of the radiator. This prevents hot air or steam from entering the radiator while you work. Allow the radiator enough time to cool down, then wrap the control valve with painters tape to protect it. Similarly, it's recommended to tape off the air bleed valve at the top of hot-water radiators.

2 DAYS AGO