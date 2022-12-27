Read full article on original website
BHG
What Is Seed Stratification? Plus, How to Stratify Seeds for Planting
Plants often have ways to protect young seedlings from harsh environments. Many perennials produce seeds in late summer or fall; if they germinated immediately, their seedlings would likely not survive winter. So, before they germinate, the seeds of many hardy plants must first experience a period of cold temperatures, known as seed stratification (or cold stratification). In nature, winter temperatures satisfy this dormancy requirement; seeds germinate the following spring when the weather is more favorable. If you purchase or collect seeds that require cold stratification to break their dormancy, you must supply that cold period yourself.
BHG
Shoppers Call This Holiday Decor Organizer the 'Cadillac of Christmas Storage'—and It's on Sale
The holidays are nearly over, and if you haven't already started packing up your artificial tree for next year, the time is undoubtedly nearing. If you are still carefully wrapping each ornament in paper one by one, you may not be looking forward to the all-consuming task of securely storing your most cherished family adornments again. It's easier than ever to keep your precious holiday decor safe during the off-season with the Zober Two-in-One Christmas Ornament Storage Box.
BHG
How to Safely Paint a Radiator
A new coat of paint can update the appearance of a radiator and improve the look of the room. Learn how to safely paint a radiator with the proper steps. Before starting to sand, clean, prime, or paint, it's necessary to turn off the control valve located near the base of the radiator. This prevents hot air or steam from entering the radiator while you work. Allow the radiator enough time to cool down, then wrap the control valve with painters tape to protect it. Similarly, it's recommended to tape off the air bleed valve at the top of hot-water radiators.
