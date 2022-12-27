Read full article on original website
WVU recruiting class in a rush to help the defense in 2023
There are a few numbers that explain the problems, be they the stats, the rankings or the ratings. There is one number to explain the solution. West Virginia's recruiting class featured three pass rushers. Not only that, but this 2023 class has three three-star pass rushers with individual player ratings all above the average player rating in the class.
Kansas State vs. West Virginia: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
KANSAS STATE (11-1) vs 24/24 WEST VIRGINIA (10-2) Saturday, December 31, 2022 | 6:01 p.m. CT | Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) | Manhattan, Kan. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here) Ted Emrich (play-by-play) Bryndon Manzer (analyst) Kevin Kremer (producer) RADIO. K-State Sports Network. Flagships: // KMAN 1350 &...
Explaining WVU's rise to one of the nation's most improved teams
With nine first-year players and a new assistant coach, West Virginia basketball has so far played 12 games, battled the No. 1 team in the country, lost a starting forward for two games, had a waiver request for a transfer denied and managed to win 10 games and build a lead of 10 or more points in nine of those. For all of that, the Mountaineers were rewarded with a spot in the top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2020-21 season.
WVU-Kansas State: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season continues tonight. No. 24 West Virginia (10-2) is ready to begin Big 12 Conference play and will do so against Kansas State (11-1). The two teams are coming off abysmal 2021-22 seasons, and are off to red hot starts this year. Iyou're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
The top ten stories on EerSports in 2022
Another year is (almost) done. The calendar flips to 2023 at midnight, and EerSports is putting the finishing touches on the greatest year in the site's history. Each year since the site's inception, EerSports has grown in pageviews, visits, and VIP memberships. Last year, we put up some huge numbers and I wasn't sure what to really set as the goal for this year.... but then it stared me at the face as we got into the fall and, let's just say, it was a huge number.... and we hit it in the final days of the year. It's a big deal, and there were lots of reasons that we got there. Some of it had to do with a few big-ticket stories that really took off on the site. Here's a look at the top ten stories on EerSports with the most unique visitors in the calendar year of 2022.
Johnson playing a bit like he used to and a bit like WVU asked
He is not Jevon Carter. He is not Deuce McBride. That hasn't stopped West Virginia from pushing him in that direction. That hasn't stopped him from challenging himself. And after all this time, Kedrian Johnson is not who Kedrian Johnson was. "My first two years, they were always telling me,...
Rewind: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20
NEW ORLEANS – A no-show to the College Football Playoff, Alabama showed it had something to prove Saturday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Five consecutive scoring possessions absolutely proved that the Crimson Tide, ranked fifth in the nation, truly are on a championship level. A national championship game participant...
Alabama caps season with dominant Sugar Bowl win over K-State
NEW ORLEANS – No. 5-ranked Alabama defeated No. 9 Kansas State, 45-20, on Saturday in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic. Playing in the Caesars Superdome, the Crimson Tide capped the 2022 season with an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) record. The Wildcats dropped to 10-4 (7-2 Big 12). Playing in its...
Conditions weren't ideal, but WVU managed with 2023 class
Neal Brown will be West Virginia's football coach again in 2023, but it wasn't always so clear as a losing streak during the season and the dismissal of the athletic director clouded the future. That can be a big problem in recruiting. The Mountaineers chose to retain Brown and support him moving forward, and last week Brown added to the roster he'll have at his disposal when he announced the 2023 recruiting class. Included within was a number of players who will be expected to contribute on offense, defense and special teams as well as a selection of individuals who were the keys to the class itself.
WVU Takes Second Swing at Landing Former Top Recruit in West Virginia
Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
Live Updates: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20; Final
NEW ORLEANS – No. 5 Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will face No. 9 Kansas State (10-3, 6-2 Big 12) today in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide and Wildcats will face off inside the Caesars Superdome with the postseason matchup set to kick off at 11:10 a.m. CT and air on ESPN.
Metro News
Nichols enjoying smooth transition to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On a team with six new players and four with extensive experience at West Virginia before this season, the expectation was always that it would take time for the Mountaineers to develop a strong understanding of how to play alongside one another in Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season as head coach.
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Kansas State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) will open Big 12 Conference play on the road versus Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) this Saturday with tip off set 7:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+. Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Thursday to preview the Wildcats and discussed the Mountaineers...
Big 12 play could get a boost from Wague's hidden impact
In his first three games of Division I college basketball, Mohamed Wague scored 30 points. In the nine games since, he's totaled 34 points. In that span, the 6-foot-10 forward played four minutes and had his only scoreless outing in West Virginia's loss to Xavier. "He was never out of...
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
WOWK
Mountaineer Marching Band to get a new practice site on former Hawley Field land
The Mountaineer Marching Band performs at every home football game, and occasionally at other sporting events throughout the year. It performs at high schools across the state, and other WVU events when requested. The “Pride of West Virginia” has performed for more than 1 million people over the last 20...
WTOV 9
Vue 42 in Wheeling opens to great fanfare, ready to carry momentum into new year
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling's newest martini bar has been booked since the day it opened, and it's ready to continue that momentum into the new year, starting with a New Year's Eve celebration. Early in November, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public in Centre Market and...
WDTV
OrangeTheory Fitness preparing for Bridgeport opening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For people looking to get in shape this new year, Bridgeport is offering a new place to workout. OrangeTheory Fitness located at The Square in Bridgeport is planning to open its doors by mid January. The gym is offering a free week of VIP training before...
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
WDTV
Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
