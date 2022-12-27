American Automobile Association Texas warns drivers of children using new toys or bikes on roads

After many children received toy cars and bikes as holiday gifts, the American Automobile Association of Texas is warning drivers and parents to keep a careful eye.

AAA shared statistics that show thousands of children in the U.S. have fallen victim to being hit by a car, many being caused by someone close.

"Young people on low-riding toys and fast-moving bicycles, as well as children playing in neighborhoods, can be missed if drivers are not watchful," AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster, said. "We remind drivers to be on the lookout for excited children on new riding toys and encourage parents to go over traffic safety lessons before allowing their kids outside to play."

Many of the crashes are caused by a parent or a close relative of the victim.

Armbruster says kids under 6 year olds are at a higher risk of frontover crashes and children 1-year-old are commonly the victim of backover crashes, according to Kids and Car Safety

Frontover crashes have caused approximately 366 deaths and 15,000 injuries, and backover crashes account for the death of nearly 200 children and more than 15,000 injuries in the U.S., according to government statistics.

AAA Texas shared tips for both parents and drivers in protecting children.

Drivers are asked to check their blind spots, assume children are present, and not rely solely on rearview cameras. Parents are asked to keep a watchful eye on their kids, make sure they are wearing a helmet when riding bikes or toy cars, and teach kids not to play around cars.