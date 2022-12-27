Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
KWCH.com
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
KWCH.com
Thieves target popular burger stand in Wichita
The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home. Updated: 9 hours ago. 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when...
Salina-based Be Wealth expands to McPherson
MCPHERSON - Be Wealth, a Salina-based financial advisory firm, has expanded to McPherson through the acquisition of Marc Seller’s financial advising practice. Continuing with the firm, Seller will serve as a financial advisor for the firm representing Be Wealth in McPherson and the surrounding area. Based in McPherson, Seller...
KWCH.com
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
KWCH.com
Thieves steal air conditioner from popular Wichita burger stand
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular burger stand in Wichita faces frustration after being targeted by thieves just days after Christmas. Early Wednesday morning, thieves stole the air conditioner from Sport Burger, at 134 N. Hillside. Surveillance footage shows two suspects in a pickup truck. Wednesday’s theft isn’t the first...
KWCH.com
Arrests follow 5-day string of gun violence in Wichita that left 2 dead, 6 others hurt
As temperatures warm up across Kansas following last week’s arctic blast, the thawing of ice is starting to expose some serious problems with frozen pipes. KU loses Liberty Bowl heartbreaker in 3-OT thriller. Updated: 4 hours ago. KU falls just short against Arkansas, 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl...
KWCH.com
Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
KAKE TV
Teacher battles 8th grader in dance-off
(CNN) - Ever had a dance battle with your teacher? Well, these students at Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida challenged theirs to a dance-off between exams on December 23, and it sent them all screaming. A student went straight into attack mode, but their teacher, Yolanda Turner, brought her...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Woman Injured in Thursday Crash on US 50 in Western Reno County
RENO COUNTY – A Hutchinson Woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving struck a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon west of South Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Emma Mary Zook, 87, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Dean Rd. and stopped at the stop sign at US 50 in a 2002 Toyota Camry. Her vehicle then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer of a 2003 Peterbilt, driven by Jeffrey Allen Nelson, 57, of Bruce, Wisconsin. The impact forced the Camry to spin into the south shoulder of US 50 where it came to rest.
Student behavior issues a top concern for Wichita schools going into next semester
Wichita school board members received 115 testimonials from district employees sharing their experiences with disruptive behavior at local schools - an issue not unique to Wichita.
KAKE TV
2 suspects arrested in southeast Wichita double murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others last week. Kenneth Jackson III, 39, was booked Wednesday evening for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. Records show 22-year-old Donovan Crandall was also jailed Wednesday and is being held for aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Zoo reveals baby chimp Kucheza's cause of death
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo has confirmed that the baby chimpanzee "Kucheza" died from head trauma. "Our team is still trying to make sense of it all, but the reality of the situation is that we will simply never know what led to Kucheza’s injuries," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "Based on the family social dynamics and what we know of each individual chimp, we believe that whatever happened that night was an accident."
KAKE TV
Shooting that killed 2, wounded 2 involved debt of around $50, Wichita police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others on the city’s southeast side last week stemmed from a debt. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday, December 23 in the 900 block of South Mission, near Lincoln and Woodlawn. According to police, 39-year-old Jose Alvarez and 22-year-old Neosha Allen were killed, and two other men, ages 22 and 42, were hurt.
