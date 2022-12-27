Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Granddaughter seeks to save story of Japanese-American settlement in western Nebraska
It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport — and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s largest for-profit employer is laying off workers next year. What we know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Micron plans to reduce its workforce by about 10% next year. The Boise company, which makes memory chips used in digital devices, wrote in an SEC filing that the job cuts are the result of “challenging industry conditions.”. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in...
Tri-City Herald
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
Post Register
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
Mad About Your Southwest Flight? Idahoans Are Fighting Back
Are you stuck in Boise because of a canceled Southwest flight?. Are you stuck somewhere else trying to get back to Boise because of a cancelled Southwest flight?. You're not alone. Thousands of Americans across the country are stranded in airports after the "storm of the century" ravaged pretty much every person living in the U.S. People are stuck in places much longer than they planned on staying, and of course, everyone is angry.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE. Washington will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
BATON ROUGE, La. - After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon put the fate of thousands of Louisiana homeowners in the hands of little-known Safepoint Insurance Co. The Florida-based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later, Safepoint assumed 24,000...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PA Environment Digest: A look back at the oil and gas industry in 2022
Pennsylvania continues to be the second largest producer of natural gas in the nation, behind Texas, according to DEP. The oil and gas industry has had a record 2022 in many ways. Natural gas prices increased over 94.7 percent and stock prices of drillers skyrocketed in Pennsylvania. The industry generally...
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
kmvt
Idaho ranks #2 in growth rate percentage
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Second in the nation. That’s where the Gem State sits regarding population growth by percentage according to 2022 census projections. The state saw a 1.8% increase over 2021, which was about four times faster than the national growth rate. By raw numbers, Idaho saw the 10th highest growth rate in the country with an increase of just under 35,000.
Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders
If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Montana education advocates set to speak at OPI event in Helena
As the 2023 legislative session kicks off, the Montana Office of Public Instruction will be holding a ceremony championing the parents of students in Helena next week. In what will be called the “Parents as Our First Teachers,” the celebration follows a tour across the state by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen where she met with parents, educators and legislators. During these meetings, the former Billings public school teacher fielded questions and comments ranging from school curriculum and teacher pay to budgetary spending to special education needs to determine educational priorities for the upcoming session.
That Escalated Quickly: Idahoans Get Honest in Playground Reviews
PSA: Idaho's Yelp and Google reviewers have spoken. When it comes to Gem State parks, Idahoans have quite a bit to say. From bogus jungle gyms to disturbing restroom conditions, Idaho's community of reviewers are drilling down on the state of local playgrounds. Onesies and Twosies. If the road to...
Idaho Utilities Commission Approves Controversial Solar Study
BOISE - A recent move by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission could mean solar panel owners in the state could receive less money from Idaho Power, a major electricity provider across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The commission accepted the utility's Value of Distributed Energy Resources study, which concluded compensation...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Here's a look at reader's top 10 Virginia stories from 2022
(The Center Square) – Firearms, Virginia school boards and marijuana were among the topics covered in The Center Square’s top stories that drew the most interest from readers in 2022. Below is a roundup of Virginia’s top 10 stories from The Center Square between Jan. 1-Dec. 28 based...
idahobusinessreview.com
Year in Review: Idaho’s water supply under pressure
Read More "Year in Review" News Driving around Idaho or flying over, it’s easy to forget that much of the state is desert. As far as the eye can see, there are productive fields, lush green lawns and verdant parks and golf courses — much of it brought to us through irrigation. But the growing population ...
Should Idaho Retire These Words & Catch Phrases In 2023?
With the 2023 New Year fast approaching, social media is once again buzzing with unsolicited advice and old go-to resolutions!. For the most part, we get it. A lot of us feel inspired by the prospects of a fresh start. We're psyched to embrace new and healthier habits. Some of the most common resolutions include:
KPVI Newschannel 6
These new laws take effect next week
Several new laws will take effect in the new year. Here’s a snapshot of some of them, according to a press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office:. Why it matters: Californians deserve the right to know what oil companies are up to. Senate Bill 1322 by Sen. Ben Allen will require oil companies to post how much money they’re making off Californians on their websites.
Proof That Idaho is The Ultimate Battleground for Scammers
We may have just finished Christmas but that's not stopping scammers from continuing their criminal assault on unsuspecting Idahoans who are still in the holiday spirit. Plus, we're about to enter a season that will have scammers salivating at the mouth. Here comes scam season - er... tax season!. With...
Comments / 1