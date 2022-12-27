ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KTLA.com

‘Jefferson Starship’ added to stacked ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ lineup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rockers Jefferson Starship were announced Friday to help ring in the new year with performances during “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” Saturday night. Dubbed “one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s”, the band has accumulated numerous hit songs over the years including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “Sara.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
twowanderingsoles.com

17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

7 Las Vegas Restaurants Offering New Year’s Eve Menus

It’s hard to believe it but this crazy year is already over. It seriously seems like it’s flown by, in spite of the hardships some people have seen over the months. From inflation, to increased rental prices to another round of Covid, many are glad to see 2022 go. All the more reason to celebrate on New Year’s Eve with great company and great food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)

Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasthenandnow.com

A Guide to Who Owns Which Casinos in Las Vegas

Nailing down who owns each casino in Las Vegas becomes a more challenging and confusing exercise by the day. Not only do properties change hands frequently, but there are more and more situations where a Real Estate Investment Trust (or REIT) owns the physical property while a separate entity leases the building and owns the operations of the resort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC 4

Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve Road Closures

Let’s get ready to party! Officials expect over 400,000 visitors to converge on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown’s Fremont Street Experience to ring in 2023, and you can expect road closures in advance of the giant parties. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department will have extra personnel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Miss Universe Laos visits Las Vegas with U.S. tour

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — She's already made history as Miss Universe Laos 2022, and now she's in contention for the 71st annual Miss Universe happening next month. Payengxa Lor joined us to talk about visiting Las Vegas as part of her U.S. tour and competing in the pageant.
LAS VEGAS, NV

