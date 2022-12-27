Jennifer Lopez opens up about ‘blending’ her and Ben Affleck’s families for Christmas

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about how special it was celebrating Christmas with her and husband Ben Affleck ’s families .

The singer, 53, who married Affleck in September of this year, spoke candidly about blending their families during the holiday in her latest On the JLo newsletter .

“We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!” Lopez wrote.

According to Lopez, the blended celebration meant enjoying pre-pandemic traditions such as a Christmas-themed taco Tuesday party. “For the past eight years we’ve been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols,” Lopez wrote. “During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven’t seen in forever.

“The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we’ve known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!”

Lopez, who was previously engaged to Affleck in the early 2000s, shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children: Samuel, 10, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

This is not the first time that Lopez has opened up about raising a blended family with Affleck, as she previously told Vogue that it has been a transition for both the couple and their respective children.

However, according to the Hustlers star, she hopes to “cultivate” a family where her children see Affleck as an “ally,” and where the Batman star’s children come to view her as an “ally”.

“What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him,” she said.

While celebrating their first holiday season as a married couple, Lopez and Affleck hosted a star-studded Christmas party, where they performed a duet for their friends and loved ones.