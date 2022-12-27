ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK braces for heavy rain and icy roads over holiday period

By Luke O'Reilly
 3 days ago

Parts of the UK face ice and heavy rain with the potential for flooding as the holiday period continues.

A yellow rain warning is in place in parts of south-west England and South Wales from 2am until 3pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a yellow ice warning is in place across northern Scotland from 3pm Monday until 10am Wednesday.

Commuters have been warned that spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer, and bus and train services could be affected.

Homeowners and businesses have also been warned to expect some flooding, with some disruption to power supplies and other services also likely.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: “We have a yellow rain warning in force from 2am tomorrow until 3pm. And that covers across Dartmoor and into the southern parts of Wales as well.

“We’re looking at the potential of being 40-60 millimetres of rainfall in nine to 12 hours before the rain clears away in the afternoon.”

Northern Scotland is expected to see some snow in high areas in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Elsewhere, the weather will be dry, with rain developing in the south later on.

Later on Wednesday, there will be rain in Scotland, with the heaviest over hills in the South West. The South of England will also see coastal gales.

“Winds will be quite strong over the next day or so as well,” Ms Ayers said. Parts of the UK face ice and heavy winds during the holiday period.

On Thursday, the weather is expected to be unsettled with blustery showers across the UK with the north and west set to see the heaviest showers.

The weather will then start dry on Friday morning before becoming wet and windy as the day progresses.

On New Year’s Eve, the inclement weather is forecast to clear to showers, with mild temperatures across the UK.

Ms Ayers said: “With that low pressure system moving through we’re looking at the potential for coastal gales through English channel coasts and then obviously the Irish Sea as well.”

The Independent

The Independent

