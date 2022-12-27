Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homeless
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges action
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In History
Fun Friday: The last Fun Friday of the Year
Making plans for the last weekend of the year? Check out some of the events happening around the Coastal Bend.
Corpus Christi residents are encouraged to be mindful of veterans when using fireworks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents ring in the new year with family and friends this weekend, it is important to be mindful of local veterans. If residents plan on popping fireworks, they are reminded that the sound of the explosions can be triggering for some veterans. The sound...
'Forget Salt Bae, we have Butter King': Corpus Christi theater 'Popcorn Guy' offers entertainment before the show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 2 million people have seen a Corpus Christi Century 16 Theatre employee showing off some smooth moves while preparing customers popcorn. Jason, better known as "Popcorn Guy" (it is even on his name tag), offers entertainment before the main event and so many on social media were impressed with his skills.
Corpus Christi family makes 19 hours drive to get home after Southwest cancelation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Southwest Airlines cancelling all flights from Corpus Christi Tuesday, one family drove 19 hours because of their canceled flight. The Sandoval family drove 19 hours to get home after their flight from Phoenix, Arizona was canceled by Southwest. James Sandoval told 3NEWS that despite the long drive, he is still trying to remain positive.
Texas Business Icon Allen Samuels Left Ongoing Gift of Charity in Aransas Pass
, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ALLEN SAMUELS CHRYSLER-DODGE-JEEP-RAM – ARANSAS PASS Gone almost two years, the late Allen Samuels’ face, voice, and motto became well known throughout Texas where the entrepreneur built a successful motor vehicle dealership empire, including the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram showroom and lot at 877 S. Hwy. 35 Bypass in Aransas Pass. They occupy 13 acres. “Come by, let’s be friends,” is a phrase he uttered countless times. Staff that run the business now, including current CEO and President – his wife, Donna, underscore the value and importance of giving back to each of the communities they serve. The...
Pet Of The Week: Kevin
Stop by and visit Kevin and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
All Southwest flights at Corpus Christi airport canceled Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After canceling 70% of their flights on Monday, Southwest has canceled all flights leaving and coming into Corpus Christi International Airport on Tuesday, according to the airport's website. Three flights were scheduled to leave for Houston-Hobby and two were scheduled to arrive. Southwest in a...
Corpus Christi PD investigating fight at convenience store that went viral
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video of a fight that happened Wednesday at a Corpus Christi convenience store is being widely shared across social media platforms. The video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
CCPD: NYE weekend in Corpus Christi will be a 'no refusal' weekend for those suspected of drunk driving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department asks that residents plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home if they intend to drink this holiday weekend. "In this day in age there is no reason why someone should be drinking and driving," said CCPD Lt. Michael Pena.
Man arrested after setting grandmother's house on fire in Corpus Christi, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly Corpus Christi woman is without a home this morning after officials said her grandson set her house on fire while she was trying to get him to leave the property. Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain Ted Vicha said they responded to the fire...
Girl dies after being thrown from airboat near Rockport, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A juvenile girl died on Dec. 27 on San Jose Island in an airboat accident, San Patricio County Game Warden Public Information Officer Lerrin Johnson confirmed to 3NEWS. Johnson said Texas Game Wardens responded to St. Charles Bay boat ramp in the afternoon hours of...
Surveillance pictures of Corpus Christi bank robbery suspect released
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has released photos of the person and possible getaway car allegedly involved in a bank robbery on S. Staples on Wednesday. Officers were called to the Prosperity Bank in Parkdale Plaza at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a robbery.
Passed with Flying Colors
Every student in Mrs. Franco’s health class at Ingleside High School - all 39 of them - recently passed their National Certifications Exams for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Patient Care Technicians (PCT). Congratulations!
Gas prices take an upward turn this week
The price of gas at the pump has jumped 13 cents per gallon in the past week according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
CCPD responds to shooting near Rosedale Drive
Officials tell KRIS 6 News it started as a "fight in progress" and later turned into a shooting.
Up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spills into the Corpus Christi Bay
The Coast Guard Sector pollution responders estimate that up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil entered the water.
Silver Alert discontinued after car found near Bishop with body inside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Silver Alert out of Kingsville has been discontinued after the car at the center of the alert for a missing Kingsville man was found Monday with a dead body inside, according to Nueces County Prescient 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera. Police were called to the...
Woman found dead in mobile home following fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Investigators in Calhoun County are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of death on a woman found dead inside a mobile home. Fire destroyed the mobile home. The woman was in her early to mid-30s. A man inside the mobile home got out and went for help. He is in the hospital with severe...
