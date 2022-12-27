Read full article on original website
‘Got to grow up quick’: Wichita State basketball hopes to solve offensive issues at home
Long scoring droughts have plagued the Shockers in almost every loss this season.
KAKE TV
K-State fans watch Sugar Bowl at Chicken N Pickle
The Wichita Catbackers hosted a watch party Saturday at Chicken N Pickle to watch Kansas State University football play in the Sugar Bowl. K-State lost the game to the University of Alabama. Still, fans said it was a game worth celebrating. “You do the best you can do,” Rob Brown...
From Goddard basketball to Tennessee O-line, Jeremiah Crawford’s path to football stardom
The Goddard grad reluctantly gave up his basketball dream and has since blossomed into an SEC football starter.
Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
CBS Sports
Wichita State vs. East Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: East Carolina 9-5; Wichita State 7-6 The Wichita State Shockers are 6-0 against the East Carolina Pirates since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Shockers and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KWCH.com
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
wichitabyeb.com
Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future
If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
Salina-based Be Wealth expands to McPherson
MCPHERSON - Be Wealth, a Salina-based financial advisory firm, has expanded to McPherson through the acquisition of Marc Seller’s financial advising practice. Continuing with the firm, Seller will serve as a financial advisor for the firm representing Be Wealth in McPherson and the surrounding area. Based in McPherson, Seller...
Student behavior issues a top concern for Wichita schools going into next semester
Wichita school board members received 115 testimonials from district employees sharing their experiences with disruptive behavior at local schools - an issue not unique to Wichita.
KAKE TV
Teacher battles 8th grader in dance-off
(CNN) - Ever had a dance battle with your teacher? Well, these students at Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida challenged theirs to a dance-off between exams on December 23, and it sent them all screaming. A student went straight into attack mode, but their teacher, Yolanda Turner, brought her...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances arrive for the start of the week
New Year’s Eve will feature mild temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s as the ball drops tonight. A few passing clouds will dance across the skies this evening, but otherwise, it will be a beautiful night to ring in the New Year. Lows fall into the 30s and...
kmuw.org
Fairmount Congregational ends its more than 100 year history as a community, worship space
As development in and around Wichita continues to grow, new projects clash with historic buildings and neighborhoods. Fairmount Congregational Church, which stood as a beacon in the Fairmount neighborhood for decades, is closing its doors as a church and long-standing cornerstone of the community — and will reopen as an event venue.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jeslyn Agent
Teenager Jeslyn Agent was reported missing on July 13, 2022, in Wichita. She was 16 years old at the time, but has since turned 17 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. JESLYN AGENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: July 13, 2022. Age when reported...
Wichita City Hall renovations to begin Tuesday
Renovations will begin soon at Wichita's City Hall. Construction is scheduled to start on Jan. 3 on the first floor.
KWCH.com
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average early Winter Temps; Some rain on Monday.
Winds have been strong farther east but have eased as a disturbance tracks away from the region. Locations to the northwest saw up to 5” of snow yesterday. There was some patchy early this Friday morning and with temps starting just below freezing, there were some isolated slick spots early in the day. A nice Friday afternoon is ahead as temps warm to the upper 40s to lower 50s, above normal for late December with a mix of clouds and sun.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
