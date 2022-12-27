Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Mitchell County basketball remains unbeaten, now 12-0
LEESBURG — Dressed in sharp-looking red uniforms and matching red shoes, the No. 3-ranked Mitchell County Eagles (12-0) remain undefeated after beating the Ocoee Knights from the Orlando, Fla. area Thursday night in the Lee County Roundball Classic at Lee County High School. The Eagles and the Knights went toe to toe all night with numerous ties and lead changes, but a steal by Mitchell County’s Zilon Hawkins on the last play of the game sealed the 57-53 win. Ocoee, a 7A school, fell to 5-6. Mitchell County’s Jamond Vicks hit a three-pointer to open the game for the Eagles and moments later Jaquavian Williams slammed home two points to give Mitchell County an early 5-0 lead. The Knights quickly recovered and the two teams were tied 14-14 at the end of the first. Landen Quimbley swished a long three midway through the second quarter to give the Eagles a five-point advantage but by halftime, the Knights were up 29-25.
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Augusta
Augusta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Augusta.
HIV and AIDS in Georgia top national charts
Doctors at AU Health say Richmond County has one of the highest rates of HIV cases, per capita, in the state of Georgia.
Atlanta group could take over Augusta University hospitals
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area hospital system could take over the hospitals affiliated with Georgia’s only public medical school under a deal announced Tuesday. Augusta University Health System said it signed a letter of intent to join the Marietta-based nonprofit Wellstar Health System. Any deal is far from...
WRDW-TV
Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
WRDW-TV
Senior living facility in Martinez drying out after pipes burst
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some apartments and living facilities are still dealing with damage caused from pipes bursting in the freezing temperatures last weekend. Thrive Senior Living in Martinez had to evacuate 92 residents over the weekend. But Community President Melita Winnick says first responders were able to help get...
WRDW-TV
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks ahead of closure
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a fight to hold on to her liquor license, Stay Social’s Owner Renee Hajek says she plans to close her restaurant for good. She’s speaking out after one county revoking her license will stop her from running a business with alcohol for the next 10 years.
Toombs Co. Deputy involved in wreck Wednesday afternoon
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon, police say. The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 280 and Arlington Drive in Vidalia. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wallace Thompson was stopped in a turning lane waiting to enter […]
Man & toddler killed in fiery I-20 crash with tractor-trailer on Christmas Day
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed a man and a young girl on Christmas Day.
41nbc.com
Sandersville Police looking for 2 missing men, Mattie’s Call issued
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Mattie’s Call has been issued for two Sandersville men who police say left together from South Anderson Drive to take trash to a local dumpster site and didn’t return. A Sandersville Police Department Facebook post says 83-year-old Clarence Hicks Sr., who police...
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
WRDW-TV
I-20 traffic accident turns deadly in Warren County
Richmond County deputies arrested Jasmane Stephenson, 33, on suspicion of homicide by vehicle, and she was cited with leaving the scene of an accident. Augusta University Health announced Tuesday it intends to join a partnership that will bring it into Atlanta-based Wellstar Health System. Riley's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 4...
Laurens County inmate found dead in cell, foul play not suspected
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Officers went into his cell and found the man deceased. The name of the inmate has not been released but his family has been notified.
WRDW-TV
Locally-owned business sees decreased foot traffic in Evans Towne Center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Stay Social closing, many are wondering what’s next for Evans Towne Center. Nailed It DIY Studio will be one of the only locally-owned businesses in the area. This is something the owner didn’t expect going into business here. She says she has seen foot...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies searching for missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man. Kevin Coward, 36, was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on Dec. 30. around 4:35 p.m. Officials describe him as being five...
WRDW-TV
Alert canceled after missing Augusta senior found safe
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert after a missing senior was found safe. Willie Walker Roland, 71, had last been seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West, leaving his residence on foot. He was wearing a gray and white robe.
WRDW-TV
‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
'Worst time for this to be happening': Search for Milledgeville water main break continues
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The hunt for the big water main break in Milledgeville is still underway. City leaders focused on fixing the more minor water leaks around the city and handing out water to folks who've been without it since Sunday night. City Manager Hank Griffeth has put out...
