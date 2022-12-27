ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, GA

Albany Herald

Mitchell County basketball remains unbeaten, now 12-0

LEESBURG — Dressed in sharp-looking red uniforms and matching red shoes, the No. 3-ranked Mitchell County Eagles (12-0) remain undefeated after beating the Ocoee Knights from the Orlando, Fla. area Thursday night in the Lee County Roundball Classic at Lee County High School. The Eagles and the Knights went toe to toe all night with numerous ties and lead changes, but a steal by Mitchell County’s Zilon Hawkins on the last play of the game sealed the 57-53 win. Ocoee, a 7A school, fell to 5-6. Mitchell County’s Jamond Vicks hit a three-pointer to open the game for the Eagles and moments later Jaquavian Williams slammed home two points to give Mitchell County an early 5-0 lead. The Knights quickly recovered and the two teams were tied 14-14 at the end of the first. Landen Quimbley swished a long three midway through the second quarter to give the Eagles a five-point advantage but by halftime, the Knights were up 29-25.
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Senior living facility in Martinez drying out after pipes burst

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some apartments and living facilities are still dealing with damage caused from pipes bursting in the freezing temperatures last weekend. Thrive Senior Living in Martinez had to evacuate 92 residents over the weekend. But Community President Melita Winnick says first responders were able to help get...
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks ahead of closure

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a fight to hold on to her liquor license, Stay Social’s Owner Renee Hajek says she plans to close her restaurant for good. She’s speaking out after one county revoking her license will stop her from running a business with alcohol for the next 10 years.
EVANS, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs Co. Deputy involved in wreck Wednesday afternoon

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon, police say. The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 280 and Arlington Drive in Vidalia. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wallace Thompson was stopped in a turning lane waiting to enter […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Sandersville Police looking for 2 missing men, Mattie’s Call issued

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Mattie’s Call has been issued for two Sandersville men who police say left together from South Anderson Drive to take trash to a local dumpster site and didn’t return. A Sandersville Police Department Facebook post says 83-year-old Clarence Hicks Sr., who police...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-20 traffic accident turns deadly in Warren County

Richmond County deputies arrested Jasmane Stephenson, 33, on suspicion of homicide by vehicle, and she was cited with leaving the scene of an accident. Augusta University Health announced Tuesday it intends to join a partnership that will bring it into Atlanta-based Wellstar Health System. Riley's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 4...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies searching for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man. Kevin Coward, 36, was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on Dec. 30. around 4:35 p.m. Officials describe him as being five...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Alert canceled after missing Augusta senior found safe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert after a missing senior was found safe. Willie Walker Roland, 71, had last been seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West, leaving his residence on foot. He was wearing a gray and white robe.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
