Eastmark football team rallying behind teammate Kevin Winegar as he battles leukemia after championship win

Read full article on original website
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek hosting Winter Softball Camp Jan. 2-3
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek is hosting a Winter Softball Camp Jan. 2-3. Rick Doran, the school's head softball coach, said the camp is for third through eighth graders and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. This camp is hosted by Sunstate Sports and...
azdesertswarm.com
4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday
The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona commit Jamari Phillips transfers to Phoenix-area prep school for senior season
Phoenix’s proliferation of prep schools has greatly benefitted Arizona over the years, and now a future Wildcat is heading there to finish his high school career. Jamari Phillips, a 4-star shooting guard from California, is transferring from Modesto Christian to AZ Compass Prep in Chandler for the 2023 season.
ABC 15 News
Michigan, TCU fans settling in ahead of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl in Glendale
PHOENIX — The Fiesta Bowl is right around the corner, and fans are ready to see TCU and Michigan battle it out on the field. Fans we talked to are excited to fill up the stadium and, of course, cheer on their favorite teams!. State Farm Stadium in Glendale...
azdesertswarm.com
ASU expert previews the Arizona men's basketball game, makes a prediction
Arizona began Pac-12 play by splitting a pair of game earlier in December, but the real conference schedule begins Saturday when the fifth-ranked Wildcats (12-1, 1-1) visit ASU in the renewal of a rivalry that has leaned toward UA from the outset. To better understand the Sun Devils, we reached...
'Nothing short of a miracle': 4-year-old defying odds after struck by car in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A four-year-old girl is defying the odds after she was struck by a car in Chandler just days before Christmas. On Dec. 20, Katie Sandell was going to an appointment near Banner Ocotillo in Chandler. Her husband, Jeff, and three of their children decided to walk across the street and look at Christmas lights at a nearby church while waiting.
Brian Ward: report off base, he loves WSU and heads to ASU for one reason
BRIAN WARD TELLS Cougfan.com he didn't receive a $300,000 raise from Arizona State and he didn't leave Washington State for Tempe because he wanted more autonomy as a defensive coordinator, nor sought to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach. The WSU-turned-Arizona State DC reached out to CF.C to throw cold water on a report this week from Pac-12 columnist John Canzano that stated those reasons helping fuel the decision to leave for ASU.
12news.com
Golfers in Phoenix for tournament surprised by rain
Competitors from around the country gathered in Phoenix this week to compete in a tournament. Golfers say the rain was a surprise, but they are pushing through.
fox10phoenix.com
As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Fiesta Bowl fans find other ways to reach Arizona
PHOENIX - Continued chaos surrounds the Southwest Airlines meltdown, and now it's impacting the next big event in Phoenix: The Fiesta Bowl. The TCU Horned Frogs are poised to face the Michigan Wolverines this weekend, and fans are frantically trying to find new ways to head to the Valley in time for Saturday's game.
AZFamily
Ex-teacher sues Chandler school after reportedly being fired for supporting LGBTQ+ student
Fans driving, making last-minute flights for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, fans are coming up with unique ways to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp. Area of...
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars
Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.
Community rallies behind single mom whose son mistakenly drained her bank account on Roblox
PHOENIX — Complete strangers from across the country have rallied behind a Phoenix mother whose 7-year-old son mistakenly emptied her bank account through Roblox purchases. Kayla Howard shared her story on 12News a week before Christmas. She explained her son who has autism was playing on Roblox, the popular gaming application, and spent $897. That emptied her bank account and with overdraft fees, her account was in the red over $1,000.
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral service held for family members of Arizona sheriff who died in crash
Funeral services were held on Dec. 30 in San Tan Valley after Cooper Lamb, his fiancée Caroline Patton, and the couple's newborn daughter, Elaine, all died in a crash in Gilbert. Police say 21-year-old Brian Torres was driving a pickup truck and crashed into the couple's car. Torres was arrested and is accused of DUI.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Big Earl’s Greasy Eats Hopes to Expand its Valley Footprint in 2023
Having opened a wildly successful candy shop, Earl’s Old Time Candy, earlier this month, owners Brooke and Collin Dallas are setting their sights on more family fun for the community.
AZFamily
Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
AZFamily
Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy
New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral held for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's family following crash in Gilbert: 'We are not angry'
A funeral was held 2 weeks after a crash in Gilbert that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancée, and granddaughter dead. "Nobody's guaranteed a minute in this life, so every minute that we have is cherished even more now," the sheriff said.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Experience excellence in dining at Prime in Chandler at Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass
Locals and tourists may remember dining at Shula's Steakhouse, in their original location at Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass in Chandler. Its newly renovated home is still above the casino but is now known as Prime, A Shula's Steakhouse, and it is a sensational spot high in the sky.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Friend of the Week: Handsome Zorro loves playing with toys
Handsome Zorro was adopted as a kitten and now, through no fault of his own, found his way back to Friends for Life Animal Rescue in Gilbert. Zorro is a big boy, with a gorgeous, soft coat. He loves to be pet and gets excited about playtime. Zorro enjoys the wand toy and curly ribbon wand toy (two of his favorites, but he's willing to explore other toys).
Comments / 0