ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eastmark football team rallying behind teammate Kevin Winegar as he battles leukemia after championship win

By Kelly Mixer
queencreeksuntimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
azdesertswarm.com

4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday

The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

ASU expert previews the Arizona men's basketball game, makes a prediction

Arizona began Pac-12 play by splitting a pair of game earlier in December, but the real conference schedule begins Saturday when the fifth-ranked Wildcats (12-1, 1-1) visit ASU in the renewal of a rivalry that has leaned toward UA from the outset. To better understand the Sun Devils, we reached...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Brian Ward: report off base, he loves WSU and heads to ASU for one reason

BRIAN WARD TELLS Cougfan.com he didn't receive a $300,000 raise from Arizona State and he didn't leave Washington State for Tempe because he wanted more autonomy as a defensive coordinator, nor sought to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach. The WSU-turned-Arizona State DC reached out to CF.C to throw cold water on a report this week from Pac-12 columnist John Canzano that stated those reasons helping fuel the decision to leave for ASU.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars

Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Community rallies behind single mom whose son mistakenly drained her bank account on Roblox

PHOENIX — Complete strangers from across the country have rallied behind a Phoenix mother whose 7-year-old son mistakenly emptied her bank account through Roblox purchases. Kayla Howard shared her story on 12News a week before Christmas. She explained her son who has autism was playing on Roblox, the popular gaming application, and spent $897. That emptied her bank account and with overdraft fees, her account was in the red over $1,000.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Funeral service held for family members of Arizona sheriff who died in crash

Funeral services were held on Dec. 30 in San Tan Valley after Cooper Lamb, his fiancée Caroline Patton, and the couple's newborn daughter, Elaine, all died in a crash in Gilbert. Police say 21-year-old Brian Torres was driving a pickup truck and crashed into the couple's car. Torres was arrested and is accused of DUI.
GILBERT, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy

New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
TEMPE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Friend of the Week: Handsome Zorro loves playing with toys

Handsome Zorro was adopted as a kitten and now, through no fault of his own, found his way back to Friends for Life Animal Rescue in Gilbert. Zorro is a big boy, with a gorgeous, soft coat. He loves to be pet and gets excited about playtime. Zorro enjoys the wand toy and curly ribbon wand toy (two of his favorites, but he's willing to explore other toys).
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy