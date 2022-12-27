Paxton Applauds Criminal Appeals Court Decision that Helps Ensure Operation Lone Star Arrestees Face Justice

President Joe Biden pardoned six people on Friday who had already completed their sentences, the White House said. The individuals pardoned had already served sentences for crimes relating to drugs and second-degree murder.A White House statement said that following their release the individuals became active members of their communities.The pardoned includes Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, 80, who was convicted of murder for shooting her husband when she was 33. She claimed that her husband had attacked her and threatened her just before she killed him, but the court found her guilty of second-degree murder. She went onto become a mother and...

1 DAY AGO