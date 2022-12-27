Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
The Great Solana (SOL) Migration: Why Are Projects Moving to Other Chains?
Solana ecosystem projects like Magic Eden, DeGods, and y00ts have all announced plans to either go cross-chain or leave the blockchain altogether. Solana’s SOL token has lost over 96% of its value over the past year. Solana project exodus is perhaps related to the fact that disgraced crypto baron...
dailycoin.com
BitDAO (BIT): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community
BitDAO, one of the biggest decentralized autonomous organizations, has been spotlighted after greenlighting a $100 million buyback for its token. In reaction, the BIT token – which has recently outperformed the crypto market – rallied as much as 17% to hit multi-month highs. In other developments, BitDAO has...
dailycoin.com
How HedgeUP (HDUP) Alternative Investment Options Can Change The Cryptocurrency Market
Investing in cryptocurrencies has led many investors to financial freedom. The crypto market has many coins and projects that have opened people’s eyes to opportunities to gain digital assets and increase their initial capital. One of the new cryptocurrencies on the market is HedgeUp (HDUP), a platform for alternative investments.
dailycoin.com
MicroStrategy to Bring Lightning Solutions in 2023 to Contribute to the Ecosystem – Michael Saylor
MicroStrategy would offer software applications and solutions powered by the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The firm seeks a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer to help MicroStrategy build a SAAS platform on Lightning Network. MicroStrategy wants Lightning network to become an enterprise technology, says Michael Saylor. MicroStrategy recently reported buying 2,500 Bitcoins and...
dailycoin.com
Pudgy Penguins NFTs Flip Bored Ape Yacht Club, Transactions Soar 597% in a Week
Pudgy Penguins spiked 597% in terms of weekly transaction volume. Sales volume topped Trump Cards, BAYC and Moonbirds NFTs. The NFT floor price of Pudgy Penguins hit an all-time high (ATH). The Pudgy Penguins NFT Collection on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain has stood the test of time and rebounded to attain...
dailycoin.com
3Commas Finally Takes Responsibility for the API Leak, Crypto Community Reacts
Yuriy Sorokin, co-founder and CEO of crypto trading platform 3Commas, has admitted that the API Keys leak that led to the theft of $22 million worth of crypto was the company’s fault. 3Commas Admit to Being at Fault in the API Keys Leak. On December 9th, Binance CEO Changpeng...
dailycoin.com
Huobi Exchange to Empower Women in Crypto, Says Justin Sun
One of the most prominent figures in the crypto world, H.E. Justin Sun, announced that Huobi Global would focus on bringing balance and diversity to the workplace. To achieve this, the Seychelles-based crypto platform will level out the staff by hiring more female crypto talent. All Corners of Society in...
Comments / 0