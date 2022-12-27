ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

Orange County family shares hopes, wishes for 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's hard to believe in a matter of hours, we'll usher in a new year. Every year about this time, WESH 2 asks people what they wish and hope for in the new year. We usually get the thoughts of a half dozen people, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ocfl.net

Record Year for Employee Giving Supports Heart of Florida United Way

For nearly 30 years, Orange County Government and its constitutional offices have led a giving campaign to support the Heart of Florida United Way and its mission to fight for the education, health and financial stability of Central Floridians. This year, the employee-led campaign raised $828,376 for the nonprofit, which surpassed its previous record by nearly 20 percent.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: Second Camp Wewa Director resigns

Camp Wewa is an iconic 100-year-old property that, according to the City of Apopka's website, provides lifelong memories through the camp, retreats, rentals, events, and outdoor education. It's a great place to slow down and spend a little time with nature. But things have moved much faster since the City...
theapopkavoice.com

Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka

Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
APOPKA, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille

My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022

The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle

Why hasn’t the Developer been challenged at great length for not enforcing, or adding new, restrictive covenants to prevent current and/or future residents from allowing young children or short-term residents (using airbnbs) to destroy our lifestyle? One would think that using a home owned in The Villages as an airbnb is using it as running a business (which is currently not allowed). Perhaps many of us should write to the Orlando Sentinel who might publish our complaints and affect future sales by the Developer. The news of how our lifestyle is no longer what has been promised would speak as money and influence the Developer.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

2 shot in Osceola County

Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

