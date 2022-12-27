Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Orange County family shares hopes, wishes for 2023
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's hard to believe in a matter of hours, we'll usher in a new year. Every year about this time, WESH 2 asks people what they wish and hope for in the new year. We usually get the thoughts of a half dozen people, but...
ocfl.net
Record Year for Employee Giving Supports Heart of Florida United Way
For nearly 30 years, Orange County Government and its constitutional offices have led a giving campaign to support the Heart of Florida United Way and its mission to fight for the education, health and financial stability of Central Floridians. This year, the employee-led campaign raised $828,376 for the nonprofit, which surpassed its previous record by nearly 20 percent.
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Second Camp Wewa Director resigns
Camp Wewa is an iconic 100-year-old property that, according to the City of Apopka's website, provides lifelong memories through the camp, retreats, rentals, events, and outdoor education. It's a great place to slow down and spend a little time with nature. But things have moved much faster since the City...
theapopkavoice.com
Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka
Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
Suspect in shooting spree through Orange County tourist district faces more charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of randomly injuring two women at two Orlando resorts during a shooting spree earlier this month is now facing additional charges related to the incident. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators say 19-year-old Jailen Houston became frustrated when he...
fox35orlando.com
Christmas drag show at Orlando venue targeted by Florida officials, as hundreds demonstrate outside
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds showed up to an Orlando venue both to protest and to support the "A Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night. The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation posted on its website that this is the eighth consecutive year the performance will be there. "We’re out here today to...
WESH
Eatonville native launches ‘Land Back’ campaign in opposition to development plans
EATONVILLE, Fla. — If you drive by the historic town of Eatonville this week, your drive may look a little different. New signs lined Kennedy Boulevard and Wymore Road on Wednesday morning. They are part of a grassroots campaign to get the “land back,” as the signs say.
Deputies: 2 men shot, 1 killed in shooting on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after two men were found shot early Friday. Deputies were called for reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m. on Southland Boulevard and Orange Blossom Trail, not far from the Florida Mall. When officers arrived they found two men in...
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of protesters, supporters show up for 'A Drag Queen Christmas'
Hundreds showed up to an Orlando venue both to protest and to support the "A Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night. People protesting said their concern is that people of all ages could attend the show.
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille
My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
Can you help ‘Elfie’ find his owner?
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — This dog may look festive and cheery, but officials at Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach think he’s probably a bit stressed since apparently getting lost. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. HHS workers believe the stray dog, outfitted in a green...
villages-news.com
2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022
The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
1 dog dies, 1 cat survives after Altamonte Springs house fire
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Altamonte Springs Friday morning. According to a social media post, emergency crews arrived at the scene on Bishop Drive and saw visible smoke and flames. Read: Can you help ‘Elfie’ find his owner?...
Osceola County shooting part of long-running feud, neighbors say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Buenaventura Lakes Friday morning was the latest in an ongoing dispute between neighbors over a woman, according to multiple people living on the street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded...
villages-news.com
Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle
Why hasn’t the Developer been challenged at great length for not enforcing, or adding new, restrictive covenants to prevent current and/or future residents from allowing young children or short-term residents (using airbnbs) to destroy our lifestyle? One would think that using a home owned in The Villages as an airbnb is using it as running a business (which is currently not allowed). Perhaps many of us should write to the Orlando Sentinel who might publish our complaints and affect future sales by the Developer. The news of how our lifestyle is no longer what has been promised would speak as money and influence the Developer.
mynews13.com
FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
click orlando
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
Locally-Owned Seafood Eatery to Open in Orlando
The restaurant will feature a twenty-seat patio, beer, wine, and some liquor, and a basic menu of soups, sandwiches, and plates featuring lobster, shrimp, grouper, and other standard seafood fare.
WPBF News 25
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
WESH
2 shot in Osceola County
Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
Comments / 1