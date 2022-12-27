Read full article on original website
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NUE, DAL, CSTM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 12,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Select Energy Services (WTTR) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Do Options Traders Know Something About Barclays (BCS) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Barclays PLC BCS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
How to Find Strong Multi-Sector Conglomerates Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
SLX's Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $64.59 per unit.
Implied Volatility Surging for Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock Options
Investors in Southwestern Energy Company SWN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $1 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in January
The cloud has emerged as one of the more transformational technologies of the current era. Internet-based servers and the software and databases they support can cut costs and increase efficiencies for entities. Companies ranging from newly minted start-ups to established tech giants have capitalized on this technology. And while numerous...
Why Solana, Dogecoin, and The Sandbox Dropped on Wednesday
Just when it seemed the crypto market was hitting a bottom, the value of some of the most well-known tokens on the market dropped again on Wednesday. There wasn't earth-shattering news, but some instability and potentially large sellers in the market are leading to the drop. Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) was...
Have $500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
Regularly adding money to stocks can be one of the smartest financial moves you make. The popular market barometer, the S&P 500 index, has returned 11% per year since 1950, which includes several market crashes along the way. The key is consistency. Adding $500 per month to growing companies will...
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
Interesting UBER Put And Call Options For February 2023
Investors in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the UBER options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Is Vanguard Balanced Index Institutional (VBAIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
If you're looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund category, then a possible option is Vanguard Balanced Index Institutional (VBAIX). While this fund is not tracked by the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we were able to examine other factors like performance, volatility, and cost. History of Fund/Manager. Vanguard Group...
Why Teladoc Stock Dropped on Friday
Shares of telemedicine pioneer giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) slipped 1.9% through noon ET on Friday, giving back about half of the 4% the stock had gained in Thursday's market rally. This happened despite news that famed growth investor Cathie Wood continues to buy the stock and is even increasing...
