Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Install GNU Octave on Ubuntu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. GNU Octave is an open-source, powerful programming language used to solve linear and non-linear mathematical problems and perform scientific computations. It's available to download for free and you can install it on Linux, Windows, and macOS.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Windows 11 Updates
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 system updates typically include security patches, new features, bug fixes, and overall performance improvements. These updates ensure that your PC runs smoothly and securely all the time. Hence, it's always a good idea to keep your Windows 11 PC up to date with the latest version.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the System32 Folder in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. System32 is one of the most important folders in the Windows operating system. It contains critical system files and settings that keep your computer running smoothly. It is usually not necessary to access this folder, but if you do need to, there are several ways you can do so.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Free Up Storage Space in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As a Windows 11 user, you have plenty of options to free up disk space on your system. Unnecessary apps, temporary Windows Update files, and media can occupy a huge chunk of your hard drive. Limited storage space prevents you from downloading the necessary software and slows down your PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Open Windows PowerShell as an Administrator in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. PowerShell is a task-based command-line shell and scripting language built on .NET technology. It's designed especially for system administrators and power users, so it has more features than the standard Command Prompt. If you want to use PowerShell to do anything more than basic tasks, you must run it as an administrator.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Skype App Not Opening in Windows 11/10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Skype is Windows 10's default messaging app many users utilize to keep in touch with contacts. Yet, sometimes the Skype app doesn't open for Windows users. Some users may see an error message when Skype doesn't open. However, in other instances, it doesn't start without throwing up a message.
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons Why Many Linux Distros Don't Ship KDE by Default
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The KDE Plasma desktop is great, but most Linux distros default to GNOME instead. Why don't more go all-in on KDE? Plasma is more than capable of serving as the foundation for a distro, so why aren't more KDE-based options available? Turns out, the reasons are mostly technical.
makeuseof.com
How to Start the Narrator in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows comes with a built-in application called Narrator that reads aloud text. It can read documents, emails, web pages, and other text that appears on the screen. The Narrator application is also useful for people with visual impairments who need assistance reading text on a screen.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Open the Print Management Tool in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Print Management tool is a free built-in program on Windows that helps you manage your printers and print jobs. The application offers a convenient interface for managing printing queues, printer drivers, and preferences.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Phone Dialer in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The phone dialer is an important feature of Windows that has been around since the early days of computers. It allows you to make phone calls directly from your computer and offers features like contact management, call logging, and more.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Picture-in-Picture Mode on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft built Windows 11 to boost user productivity through enhanced multitasking features. The Picture in Picture mode on Windows 11 is a cool multitasking feature that lets users watch videos while working on other tasks.
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Pre-Installed Samsung Apps on Galaxy Devices
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung phones come with a lot of pre-installed apps, hoarding a chunk of your total internal storage. Some of these apps also run in the background, depleting battery life and hogging processing power. This makes your phone slower and needs more frequent charging.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide or Show the Clock and Date From the Taskbar in Windows 10 and 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The system tray clock on the right side of the Windows taskbar shows the date and time. While most users find this information useful, others might consider it a source of distraction.
makeuseof.com
How to Open Microsoft Paint in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you are a professional graphic designer or just want to create a quick sketch, Microsoft Paint is an easy-to-use tool that can help you get the job done. In this article, we'll show you how to find and open Microsoft Paint in Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Color Management Not Working on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Color management on Windows is a process that helps you make sure the colors displayed on your screen are accurate and detailed. It involves calibrating your monitor and creating profiles according to the hardware and software that you have. The result of this calibration will give you close to natural colors on your screen.
makeuseof.com
What Is the HackTool:Win32/Keygen Malware? How to Remove It on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you run a scan on your device and found it infected with HackTool:Win32/Keygen? Windows Defender may have automatically alerted you about the presence of this malware after you used a crack or key generator to activate a premium software. Is it a serious threat, and can you remove it easily?
makeuseof.com
MSI Afterburner Fan Speed Control Not Working on Windows? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Despite being one of the most advanced and regularly updated graphics card software, MSI Afterburner has a history of annoying problems that users face periodically. One of the most prevalent issues users encounter is when the fan speed control feature gets grayed out in the software, or changing the speed does not affect the actual speed of the fan.
makeuseof.com
How to Remove an Image Background With Luminar Neo's Background Removal AI Extension
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Luminar Neo makes it easy to remove backgrounds from objects using an extension called Background Removal AI. In this tutorial, we'll show you where you can get the extension and how to use it.
makeuseof.com
The 9 Best Utilities for Windows Power Users
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As a Windows user, you want to ensure everything runs smoothly, right? There are many utilities out there that can help with this, but it can be difficult to find the best ones.
Comments / 0