wichitabyeb.com
35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
KWCH.com
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
Crews respond to three fires overnight in Wichita
Wichita firefighters were busy working three fire incidents Thursday night into Friday morning across Wichita.
House fire in west Wichita prompts WFD response
The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) has crews working a house fire in west Wichita on Friday night.
KWCH.com
2 injured in apartment fire near Lincoln & Rock
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m.: Around 6:12 a.m., crews dispatched to the fire in the 1200 block of S. Longfellow and found light smoke on the bottom floor of a three-story apartment building. Crews Found a victim inside with critical injuries, and that person was taken to the hospital.
KAKE TV
Wichita non-profit cafe opening delayed after kitchen equipment was stolen over Christmas weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Perry Warden has spent most of his working life as a special education teacher in South Central Kansas. “I got along really well with kids that had severe problems, not just small learning disabilities, but severe mental health and emotional disturbances.”. Warden left teaching in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KWCH.com
One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are working a traffic crash on Douglas Saturday morning after a man riding on an electric scooter was hit by a car. It happened between Grove and Hydraulic before noon. Wichita Police tell 12 News the man was sent to the hospital with non-life...
KWCH.com
Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.
KWCH.com
Similar stories surface after Andover man unknowingly pays hundreds for car wash membership
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After FactFinder 12 helped an Andover man get more than $300 back from a local car wash, many reached out, reporting similar situations. The issue involves Zips Car Wash and people discovering that after paying for a wash, they unknowingly were charged for a membership. In...
kmuw.org
Fairmount Congregational ends its more than 100 year history as a community, worship space
As development in and around Wichita continues to grow, new projects clash with historic buildings and neighborhoods. Fairmount Congregational Church, which stood as a beacon in the Fairmount neighborhood for decades, is closing its doors as a church and long-standing cornerstone of the community — and will reopen as an event venue.
wichitabyeb.com
Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future
If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances arrive for the start of the week
New Year’s Eve will feature mild temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s as the ball drops tonight. A few passing clouds will dance across the skies this evening, but otherwise, it will be a beautiful night to ring in the New Year. Lows fall into the 30s and...
KWCH.com
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average early winter temps; Some rain on Monday
Temperatures across Kansas will reach the mild 50s this New Year's weekend, well above early Winter averages. There is a good chance for rain to start the first workweek of the new year as a system tracks north of Kansas, but it will stay mild.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
🎥New police chief responds to violent December in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After a dramatic increase in crime in December that included six gang related shooting incidents and a double murder on Christmas Eve, new Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan held a news conference Friday morning. (Click below to watch the press conference) Chief Sullivan acknowledged the great work...
Wichita mom searches ‘everywhere’ for children’s Tylenol
A Wichita mom says she has searched everywhere trying to find Tylenol for her sick children. She and her husband ended up knocking on doors, asking if anyone had children's Tylenol to spare.
KYTV
5-week-old chimp died from head trauma, Kansas zoo says
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Officials at a Kansas zoo said a 5-week-old chimpanzee named Kucheza died from head trauma last week. The Sedgwick County Zoo said the baby chimp died on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to KWCH, zookeepers arrived Thursday morning to find Kucheza dead and cradled in...
