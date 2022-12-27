Read full article on original website
highway58herald.org
Visitors from the north: Snow geese set up camp on Oakridge athletic field
By GEORGE CUSTER/Editor — If you’ve happened to drive by or live by the DeHarpport Field just west of the Oakridge High School, you have probably noticed a flock of snow geese that are probably about mid-point in their journey south to warmer clime. Yes, they make a...
Monday, December 19 through Sunday, December 25
The following incidents and service calls have been reported by the Oakridge Police Department. Although there may be exceptions, The Herald does not routinely disclose the names, addresses or phone numbers of victims or complainants whose personal information appears on the daily log at the police department. Information identifying individuals who have been arrested, charged, cited, or otherwise detained by law enforcement agencies may be published as part of the public record.
Oakridge designated as rural city opening avenue for federal funds
By GEORGE CUSTER/Editor — Oakridge is the lone city in Lane County that has been redesignated from an urban area to a rural area under a new definition by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Over a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated areas in Oregon are affected...
Dexter Sanitary District Board meeting Jan 8
The DSD Board is chronically short of members, and all five seats on the Board are open for next May’s election. The Oregon Special District law allows for a $50 meeting stipend. This might be a way to encourage District members to step up to run for a seat on the five-member District Board. To enact this, the Board might pass a resolution that Board members receive the stipend.
