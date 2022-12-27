ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Comments / 0

Related
highway58herald.org

Monday, December 19 through Sunday, December 25

The following incidents and service calls have been reported by the Oakridge Police Department. Although there may be exceptions, The Herald does not routinely disclose the names, addresses or phone numbers of victims or complainants whose personal information appears on the daily log at the police department. Information identifying individuals who have been arrested, charged, cited, or otherwise detained by law enforcement agencies may be published as part of the public record.
highway58herald.org

Oakridge designated as rural city opening avenue for federal funds

By GEORGE CUSTER/Editor — Oakridge is the lone city in Lane County that has been redesignated from an urban area to a rural area under a new definition by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Over a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated areas in Oregon are affected...
OAKRIDGE, OR
highway58herald.org

Dexter Sanitary District Board meeting Jan 8

The DSD Board is chronically short of members, and all five seats on the Board are open for next May’s election. The Oregon Special District law allows for a $50 meeting stipend. This might be a way to encourage District members to step up to run for a seat on the five-member District Board. To enact this, the Board might pass a resolution that Board members receive the stipend.
DEXTER, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy