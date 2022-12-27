TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won three of its last four games, resumes play following the holiday break as it travels to play at No. 14/7 Duke on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Seminoles enter their game against Duke with a 2-1 record in ACC play – a win total that includes a victories over Louisville (December 10, 73-55) and Notre Dame (December 21, 73-72). Florida State’s game against the Blue Devils is its third of the season against a nationally ranked opponent following games against current No. 1/1 Purdue (November 30, 59-69) and No. 12/13 Virginia (December 3, 57-62). The Seminoles games against the Boilermakers and Cavaliers came when both teams were ranked in the top five in the nation in both national polls. The Seminoles have played, or are scheduled to play six teams who are currently ranked or receiving votes in this week’s Associated Press Top-25 poll. Following Saturday’s game at Duke, the Seminoles play host to Georgia Tech on January 7 at 1:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO