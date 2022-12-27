Read full article on original website
FSU transfer Amari Gainer commits to UNC
With the 2022 season in the rear-view, North Carolina has transitioned to the offseason and begun preparation for 2023. As the transfer portal continues to play an important role in building rosters, the Tar Heels received good news on the recruiting front as Florida State transfer Amari Gainer committed to North Carolina on Friday.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Travels To Play At Duke On Saturday At 1:00 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won three of its last four games, resumes play following the holiday break as it travels to play at No. 14/7 Duke on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Seminoles enter their game against Duke with a 2-1 record in ACC play – a win total that includes a victories over Louisville (December 10, 73-55) and Notre Dame (December 21, 73-72). Florida State’s game against the Blue Devils is its third of the season against a nationally ranked opponent following games against current No. 1/1 Purdue (November 30, 59-69) and No. 12/13 Virginia (December 3, 57-62). The Seminoles games against the Boilermakers and Cavaliers came when both teams were ranked in the top five in the nation in both national polls. The Seminoles have played, or are scheduled to play six teams who are currently ranked or receiving votes in this week’s Associated Press Top-25 poll. Following Saturday’s game at Duke, the Seminoles play host to Georgia Tech on January 7 at 1:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center.
seminoles.com
Impressive Second Half Sparks 78-71 Win at No. 13 UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Down by six at halftime, Florida State Women’s Basketball used a strong second half where it out-scored No. 13 North Carolina, 43-30, to pull out a 78-71 victory on the road in front of a raucous Carmichael Arena crowd on Thursday night. For the...
No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
WATCH: Multiple offensive linemen break the rock after Florida State's victory against Oklahoma
The Seminoles break their final rock of the season after a wild bowl game.
Recruits react to Florida State's wild comeback in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma
Reactions from commitments and targets as the Seminoles finish the season with ten victories.
Football World Reacts To Florida State's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team. They've...
Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's 35-32 Loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl
Oklahoma finished the 2022 season 6-7 after a thrilling loss to No. 13-ranked Florida State in Orlando on Thursday night.
ecbpublishing.com
Tigers hand coach 501st win
On a night when Jefferson County High School Head Basketball Coach Pat Kennedy was being honored for his 500th career win as a coach, the Tigers gave him one of the best honors a coach can receive. The Tigers gave Coach Kennedy his 501st career win by defeating the Lions of Community Leadership Academy, from Tallahassee, with a score of 53-34. Before the game there was a ceremony when legendary sports broadcaster Gene Deckerhoff presented Coach Kennedy with a commemorative basketball to celebrate the landmark. Prior to coming out of retirement in.
'Tremendous' RB Gavin Sawchuk Dazzles Despite Oklahoma's Loss in Cheez-It Bowl
The true freshman ran for 100 yards and a touchdown against No. 13-ranked Florida State in just his second ever collegiate game on Thursday night.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Florida State football set to hit the field for the final time in 2022
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables spoke with the media prior to the final day of practice to talk about the importance of playing in the Cheez-It bowl and what the offseason has looked like for both teams in the midst of fall recruiting.
FSU QB Jordan Travis provides Christmas gifts to his entire offensive line
A nice gesture to the unit that has kept Travis upright throughout the 2022 campaign.
Former Florida State linebacker announces commitment to another ACC program
The former ‘Nole commits to a new program.
WATCH: FSU Football Legacy Walk before the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma
ORLANDO -- Florida State football just arrived at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma. Here is FSU making their way into the stadium on their Legacy Walk which was well attended by a ton of Seminole faithful:
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman FSU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.
WALB 10
5-time TCC state championship coach Ed Pilcher passes away
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ed Pilcher, who led Thomas County Central to five state championships, has passed away. He was 72. Pilcher, who was involved in south Georgia high school football for around 40 years, began his career with Early County in 1986. Though, arguably the team he is best...
Sole Collector
Another 'Florida A&M' Nike LeBron 7 Is Releasing
It turns out that the “Florida A&M” LeBron 7 dropping next month isn’t the only colorway from the HBCU that Nike is releasing. New imagery shared by @Karatekickz23 on Twitter yesterday shows that a green-based makeup of James’ signature seventh shoe is also hitting retail soon.
Fast Casual
Island Fin Poke opening 1st Tallahassee location
Florida-based Island Fin Poke is opening its first Tallahassee location next month at 1415 Timberlane Road. "The city of Tallahassee has a special place in my heart," franchisee Luke Granlund said in a company press release. "From attending Florida State University to serving on the Tallahassee Police Department, and now raising my children here, I feel as if I know the community and what they crave. I am so excited to be able to bring a taste of Hawaii to my community and introduce the people of Tallahassee to delicious poke bowls."
WCTV
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tallahassee
Tallahassee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tallahassee.
