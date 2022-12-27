ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines Explains What Went Wrong (and Where the Blame Lies)

By Daniel Kline
While the weather has obviously played role in Southwest Airlines' (LUV) - Get Free Report holiday cancellations, the airline tried to absolve its crew in a statement it sent to TheStreet in response to an email.

"Southwest is not understaffed, but we have had issues with our scheduling tools. Not a staffing issue, a scheduling issue," the airline said, further referring to a statement on its website.

In that statement, the airline said it was "fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend." The severe weather, however, overwhelmed the airline's scheduling tools, according to Southwest.

"These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity," the airline shared.

That's very awkward wording, but basically, the airline's scheduling system for pilots and flight attendants has been overwhelmed.

Southwest's Staff Is Not the Problem

The scheduling-tool woes were outlined for TheStreet by a Southwest flight attendant, who sent an email detailing their problems.

Hi, I’m a flight attendant with Southwest Airlines and I’m honestly tired of our company blaming us for cancellations. They have crew, we are being left stranded, with no hotel rooms and unable to get ahold of our scheduling department. Most of [us] have went over the FAA mandated 12hr 30min rest rule which is why we can’t work some flights, we are timing out, especially pilots. This company’s technology is lacking and they’re totally unprepared for anything!

The email was accompanied by screenshots showing people being on hold with the airline's scheduling system for double-digit hours.

"I have proof of flight attendants waiting on hold with our scheduling department for up to 19 hours!! We want the real story told. Please help us. We are being dehumanized!" the flight attendant shared.

Southwest is currently flying about one-third of its normal schedule. The U.S. Department of Transportation has called the holiday cancellation situation "unacceptable" and has opened an investigation into whether the airline could have prevented the problems.

Southwest Tries to Apologize

Southwest did say on its website that its staff was not the reason its flights were delayed or canceled.

"Our Employees and Crews scheduled to work this holiday season are showing up in every single way. We are beyond grateful for that. Our shared goal is to take care of every single Customer with the Hospitality and Heart for which we’re known," the company posted------------------------------------------------------------------------

When a flight is cancelled the federal government has very specific rules saying what airlines must offer. Here's what the Department of Transportation says on its website.

  • If your flight is canceled, most airlines will rebook you for free on their next flight to your destination as long as the flight has available seats.
  • If your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation -- even for non-refundable tickets. You are also entitled to a refund for any bag fee that you paid, and any extras you may have purchased, such as a seat assignment.

Airlines do not have to cover any other expenses. That includes paying for hotels, meals, or transportation costs.

  • Airlines are not required to provide passengers with money or other compensation for costs that fall outside of the canceled airline ticket and fees tied directly to the airline ticket (such as baggage fees, seat upgrades, etc.) when flights are canceled.

In addition, airlines are not liable if a delay causes you to miss a cruise, wedding. honeymoon, or any other planned activity.

