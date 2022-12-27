ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Target Offers Huge Post-Christmas 'Clearance' Deals

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

The days of Black Friday or post-Christmas day sales are, more or less, over. At a time of widespread inflation and tightening budgets, customers are increasingly waiting for a discount before buying anything while retailers are offering this them by a period of whether real or perceived rolling holiday sales.

One survey from earlier in the fall found that over 90% of shoppers look for discounts, coupons or cash-back rewards before making a purchase while that numbers is still at 82% for households making over $100,000 a year.

"These major shopping days are losing prominence as e-commerce becomes a more ubiquitous daily activity, and as consumers see discounts continuing throughout the full season," Adobe (ADBE) - Get Free Report wrote in a statement accompanying a report showing that the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday was expected to bring in only 16.3% of the total holiday spending season this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpgQI_0jvwKvxk00
Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

This Is The Latest Sale You'll Be Able To Find At Target

Target (TGT) - Get Free Report is the latest big-box chain to join in on the post-Christmas sales period. Known as the 'The Target Clearance Run,' the sale takes place until the end of the year and includes discounts of up to 50% on categories such as sleepwear, children's and adult toys, and beauty and lifestyle products.

Additional deals include buy-one-get-one-50%-off on board games, a $15 gift card for those who spend $50 on household cleaning products like tissues, paper towels, and cleaning products as well as $10 off for those who spend $50 on food and beverage same-day delivery.

"Our guests always look forward to post-holiday deals, whether they're looking to spend the gift cards they received as a holiday gift, restock their pantries after hosting for the holidays, or prepare for a New Year's celebration," Christina Hennington, Target's executive vice president and chief growth officer, said in a statement. "'The Target Clearance Run' is the perfect moment to do just that."

The chain is also characteristically using the sales period to promote its RedCard, a loyalty credit, and debit card program that gives those who use it 5% off all purchases.

Do All These Sales Mean The Economy Is Struggling?

Target is far from the only big-box retailer to offer post-Christmas discounts. Competitors such as Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report and even Costco (COST) - Get Free Report have all rolled out their own versions of the post-holiday sale.

In some cases, extended sale periods are a specific strategy on behalf of the retailer to create a perception of gotta-have-them-now deals -- qualifiers like "up to" and "on some select merchandise" may allow retailers to discount just a few products by a small percentage but still draw in customers hungry for discounts.

But at the same time, other shoppers may indeed see more discounts on particular items like electronics -- after last year's pandemic-related disruptions to the supply chain, some retailers overcorrected with a larger supply and are now finding themselves with too much inventory they need to unload before the next year.

"The more sales merchandise that they move through now the better," Kristen Gall, president of the online coupon and cash-back site Rakuten, told the New York Times. "Because if you get caught holding a lot of inventory in January and February and consumers pull back because things feel significantly more recessionary, that’s where the worry comes in for retailers."

Comments / 0

Related
People

The 19 Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale, Including a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Apple AirPods

Prices start at $15 Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean the season of giving has come to an end just yet. Now's the perfect time to treat yourself to the things on your wish list that you didn't receive under the tree — in fact, it's probably on sale at Target right now.  The Target after-Christmas sale is chock full of deals, and prices start at just $15. You'll see markdowns in practically every category, including home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and more, so needless to say,...
Elite Daily

Target's December 2022 "Clearance Run" Sale Is A Post-Holiday Dream

The holidays might be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the presents have to stop. There’s still some time to get yourself to all the gifts on your wishlist that didn’t make it under the tree, thanks to Target’s after-holiday blowout event. With up to 50% markdowns on thousands of home essentials, clothing staples, stunning jewelry, and more, Target’s December 2022 Clearance Run sale is a post-holiday dream.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
People

Walmart's Huge After-Christmas Sale Has Already Begun — and Prices Are Up to 73% Off

Shop Uggs, toys, the best vacuum we tested, and more can’t-miss deals The gifts are unwrapped, serving dishes are put away, and holiday movies are no longer playing on repeat. If you're ready to power down, hold on for a few more minutes, because the Walmart after-Christmas sale has officially started.  Save hundreds during this winter clearance event, where Walmart TVs and laptops are on sale for as little as $129. Even best-selling items like Bose QuietComfort Headphones are approaching $100 off in this end-of-the-year mega-sale. Did holiday guests...
Mashed

An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles

Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
Women's Health

Amazon Overstock Outlet: 36 Best Secret Deals Right Now

BARGAIN HUNTING is not what it used to be. These days most sales are presented to us front and center, thus eliminating the need to do the digging for ourselves. It's more convenient, sure, but what about those of us who like to dig? I, for one, am a bargain hunter by heart, and if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that the best deals are sometimes the ones you have to roll up your sleeves for. What's great is you can do some digital digging right at this very moment thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Running a Burger Bundle Discount This Weekend

McDonald’s is still running through its laundry list of December specials that lasts through December 25. The majority of the deals are as straightforward as fast food deals get. Buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs and 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers are exactly what they appear to be. This weekend, the offer is a...
SheKnows

Costco Is Having an End-of-Year Sale on Soft & Cozy Plush Robes You’ll Live In Until New Year’s For Under $20

Now that Christmas is over, it’s time for another very special holiday season: the laziest time of the year. New Year’s resolutions can wait until January 1, and all we want to do for the next week is snack on holiday leftovers and wrap ourselves in warm layers until the weather perks up — and Costco has the perfect uniform for us to do just that, now back on shelves for under $20. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to sign up for a Costco membership, this just may be the sign you needed. Costco Buys on Instagram spotted the...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
BHG

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
shefinds

4 Costco Desserts You Should Buy For The Holidays Now—They Won't Stay In Stock For Long!

The holiday season is finally here! What better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than with a limited-time dessert? We rounded up four seasonal, fan-favorite and delicious sweet treats that Costco fans can pick up this week (that might not appear in stores for long). Read on for a list of Costco desserts that you’ll want to try before the holidays officially arrive in just a few weeks.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
91K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy