Netflix's Wednesday releases deluxe doll of Wednesday Addams and Thing
Wednesday has released a deluxe doll of the Addams Family's daughter and her loyal hand-servant Thing. The Netflix series, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton, has given Wednesday's companion — a severed yet sentient and very expressive hand — a place to shine.
Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals she's pregnant with third child with Joe Swash
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has revealed she's pregnant with her third child with husband Joe Swash. The presenter posted the wonderful news on Instagram on Wednesday (December 28) with a beautiful video showing the moment she shared the results of a pregnancy test with Joe. "You're joking," Swash says...
Grey's Anatomy unveils new look at Ellen Pompeo's exit storyline
Grey's Anatomy spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy is gearing up to say goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in her long-running character Dr Meredith Grey's exit storyline. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the actress would leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital behind in season 19 and is set to depart the series in February next year.
Why Wednesday's Jenna Ortega wouldn't say this line in Netflix series
Wednesday spoilers follow. TV shows and films are hugely collaborative productions, and sometimes that involves an actor following their instincts and refusing to say a line that has been written for them. In a good recent example, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega has revealed that she put her foot down over a...
Coleen Nolan explains why Loose Women didn't mention Stacey Solomon's pregnancy
Yesterday, Stacey Solomon revealed via Instagram that she and her husband Joe Swash are expecting their third child. The Loose Women star shared the happy news with her fans, which comes months after she and Joe tied the knot. However, many viewers of the show were confused about why Stacey's...
Without Sin ending explained: Who Killed Maisy?
Without Sin spoilers follow. Stella's road to uncovering her daughter Maisy's real murderer has been a winding one. The grieving mother takes the word of Maisy's convicted killer, Charles Stone (Johnny Harris), when he tells her he is innocent of her murder and so embarks on a dangerous mission to seek out the truth.
Love Island's Laura Whitmore explains part of the show she disliked
Love Island is coming back in early 2023, but with a difference: Maya Jama will be hosting the show instead of Laura Whitmore. Whitmore hosted three series of the reality TV show before announcing her decision to step down. In the latest issue of Psychologies magazine, the host talked about...
EastEnders casts Hollyoaks star Fabrizio Santino for new Zack story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has cast Hollyoaks star Fabrizio Santino as part of a new Zack Hudson storyline on the soap. The Walford newcomer played the role of Ziggy Roscoe in Hollyoaks between 2013 and 2015, and joins the BBC soap as Brett, an old acquaintance of Zack's. In new...
Kate Winslet speaks out on Mare of Easttown's future after season 1 success
Kate Winslet has offered an update regarding a potential second season of Mare of Easttown. Billed as a seven-part limited series, Mare of Easttown garnered significant critical and commercial success after its April 2021 debut on HBO, leading many to wonder if they'll see a continuation of Marianne 'Mare' Sheehan's story.
Death in Paradise writer reveals how Kris Marshall's spinoff is different
Death in Paradise is getting a British makeover, with DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) set to swap the Caribbean tropics for the salty air of Devonshire in his new spinoff. And, it turns out that location won't be the only change for Beyond Paradise, with the episodes and plot following a fresh formula.
Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher reveals all on Nina Lucas' river fall story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is lining up a near-death experience for Nina Lucas in the New Year, as she falls into the river while looking for Roy Cropper. The excursion takes place after Roy organises a group to look for bats, but it gets cancelled and since Roy...
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon hints at baby's due date
Note: This article contains discussion of topics including miscarriage. Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has given fans a hint at her baby's potential due date in a new Instagram post. The actress, who played Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, posted a snap of her most recent baby scan to her...
The Masked Singer’s Rita Ora opens up on close bond with "sister" Davina McCall
The Masked Singer is back for its fourth UK series tomorrow (January 1), with Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan returning to make more ridiculously off-based guesses as to which celebrities are singing underneath their costumes. The panel have grown pretty close over the years, with Davina...
I'm a Celebrity's Owen Warner says winner Jill Scott got him the 'best Christmas present'
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Owen Warner has revealed that his fellow contestant Jill Scott gave him the best Christmas present "by far." While speaking to BBC Radio Leicester, the actor revealed that Scott got him a signed shirt from England footballer James Maddison while she was working at the World Cup in Qatar after she'd left the jungle.
Pregnant Love Island star Shaughna Phillips reveals she went to hospital after "worrying pain"
Former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips has shared that she was taken to hospital after noticing a "worrying" pain. Shaughna, who is expecting her first child with partner Billy, told fans on her Instagram Stories that she is currently in hospital but, thankfully, mother and baby are doing well. Posting...
Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi to direct new TV comedy-drama
Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi is set to take on directing duties for a new parenting comedy series with Sky Studios. According to Deadline, Capaldi will step behind the camera for They F**k You Up, which is based off of Sarah Naish’s memoir But He Looks So Normal: A Bad-Tempered Parenting Guide for Adopters and Foster Parents. The series will follow a mother who adopts five children, with a pilot episode set to shoot next year.
Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals her baby is due next month
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash announced just a few days ago that they were expecting their third child together, and now Stacey has revealed that the baby is due in a month. Stacey shared some photos of her bump and Joe hugging her to her...
Star Wars' Adam Driver gets Rotten Tomatoes score for new movie White Noise
Adam Driver's latest film White Noise has received its Rotten Tomatoes score, following its release on Netflix. An adaption of Don DeLillo's 1985 novel of the same name, the Noah Baumbach-directed film also stars Greta Gerwig and follows an American family as they navigate their mundane day-to-day life in a town which is dealing with a chemical waste accident.
Glass Onion's Daniel Craig responds to Doctor Strange rumours
Glass Onion star Daniel Craig has laughed off rumours connecting him to a scrapped role in this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one standout sequence from the MCU sequel, Benedict Cumberbatch's egotistical sorcerer is brought in front of The Illuminati: a panel of alternate-dimension superheroes in the form of John Krasinski's Mr Fantastic, Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Anson Mount's Black Bolt and Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel.
White Noise ending explained: What the hell was that about?
White Noise ending spoilers follow. When the trailer for the Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle movie dropped, many were floored by the oddity of it all, and the film itself is certainly as eccentric and chaotic as the trailer led us to believe. As fellow critic Harris Dang said: "Noah Baumbach really took all that Netflix money and made White Noise, huh? Bra-f**king-vo, mate."
