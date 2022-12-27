ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

hnibnews.com

Rhode Island HS Hockey Highlights: Bradley Lifts LaSalle Past Smithfield;

– LaSalle remained hot and moved to 3-0 in-state with an impressive 4-1 win over Smithfield. In the win, Ronan Peterson scored while Andrew Bradley led the way with two goals. Matt Baxter also added one, but it was Caleb Jawharjian who was arguably the biggest reason his squad won convincingly, making 30 saves.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
onthewater.com

Massachusetts Fishing Report – December 29, 2022

Above: The Berkshire Bass boys have been out on higher elevation hardwater where pike are willing!. Those who prefer their New Year with ice underfoot as opposed to in a glass aren’t liking this thaw one bit. Anglers out west, however, are not sweating it in the least, save the sweat caused from cutting through what in some instances is 8 to 10 inches of ice.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gov. Baker: “I love this job. I believe it’s an incredible opportunity to do good things for people”

In less than a week, Charlie Baker will take his last walk out of the Massachusetts State House as Governor. Baker did not seek reelection after 2 terms in office. In a one-on-one interview, he told Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh through tragedies and triumphs over the last 8 years, he tried to be present in communities and accessible to the media. He said that made him very familiar to the people of Massachusetts and he will miss that personal interaction as he moves on from Beacon Hill.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
PROVIDENCE, RI
capeandislands.org

When the Cape was worth its salt

Solar and wind are our energy future, but these most modern innovations actually harken back centuries. Witness Cape Cod’s saltworks industry. The Brits were hoping to make salt here soon after the Pilgrims arrived in 1620, but lack of a clay base to hold evaporating water meant they had to boil down small batches in kettles and then scrape the sides. Not until 1776 did John Sears, known as “Sleepy John” and later “Salt John,” set out to create solar-powered saltworks, shallow vats fed by Cape Cod Bay at Quivet Neck (then the northside of Yarmouth, now Dennis).

